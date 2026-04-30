Titans Officially Pick Up Peter Skoronski's Fifth-Year Option: Instant Reaction and Analysis

The Tennessee Titans have officially picked up starting guard Peter Skoronski's fifth-year option. The team had until May 1 to make a decision, and given Skoronski's remarkable consistency, it was an easy call.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler first reported last week that the team intended on making this move, and the team made it official today. Skoronski is slated to carry a cap hit of over $6 million in 2026 and then will make over $19 million in 2027 on the option.

Skoronski played and started in all 17 games for the Titans in 2025. The Northwestern product was the only member of the Titans' offense to play every single snap, and he earned a solid 79 grade from Pro Football Focus. Skoronski's grade was the sixth-best out of 81 qualfied guards.

Keeping Skoronski Around is Crucial

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Peter Skoronski (77) and wide receiver Bryce Oliver (80) leave the field after the game with the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Picking up Skoronski's option was a no-brainer. The guard has been the most reliable piece on the offensive line for multiple seasons now, and countless other teams would love to have him on their sideline.

Without picking up the option, Skoronski would have been able to test free agency next offseason. Now, the team can continue to work on a long-term extension while knowing their most consistent blocker is at least around for two more seasons.

Since being drafted in the first round in 2023, Skoronski has only missed three games, and all three were during his rookie season. That durability is rare these days, and with other spots on the line far less secure, Skoronski is a stabilizing force. It's also rare to find a guard who's elite as a run and pass blocker. Skoronski ranked 2nd among all guards in pass blocking last year, and ranked 13th in run blocking, per PFF.

The hope is that JC Latham is the next piece of the line to develop, and perhaps either Pat Coogan or Fernando Carmona can be a building block as well. Ensuring the left guard spot is locked down for the foreseeable future is just one less thing the Titans have to worry about.

Picking up Skoronski's option and, hopefully, extending him, also shows that the Titans are committed to keeping homegrown talent around. Skoronski is the first Titan since Jeffery Simmons to have his fifth-year option exercised, and we know the team has faced plenty of criticism for moving on from other high picks like Jack Conklin, and to a lesser extent, T'Vondre Sweat and Roger McCreary.