The Titans are on the Verge of Entering Training Camp Without a Peter Skoronski Contract Answer

The Tennessee Titans are set to begin training camp next week, as the team's rookies have already reported to the Vanderbilt Health Football Center, while the veterans will arrive on Tuesday before the opening practice on Wednesday.

With camp just days away, general manager Mike Borgonzi has one final opportunity to evaluate the roster and make any final moves. So far, he has placed safety Amani Hooker and offensive tackle JC Latham on the PUP list, waived tackle Ryan Hayes and replaced him with Zachary Thomas, and signed cornerback Nazeeh Johnson.

However, there is still one major move Borgonzi has yet to make, and it's giving starting left guard Peter Skoronski a well-deserved extension.

Titans have yet to Sign Guard Peter Skoronski to a Contract Extension

Tennessee Titans guard Peter Skoronski (77) goes against guard Drew Moss (67) during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, June 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Titans picked up Skoronski's fifth-year option earlier this offseason, keeping him under contract with the franchise until 2028.

Though Skoronski still has two years left on his deal, Borgonzi stated back in February that the goal is to sign the 24-year-old guard to an extension. But with camp just a few days away, we haven't heard much about Skoronski receiving a new contract.

"With Peter, he is one of our better players," Borgonzi said during the NFL Draft Combine. "We'd like him here long-term. The fifth-year option is always a tool, a mechanism, you can use. But we are going to work to try and get something done with Peter."

Skoronski was also asked about his contract situation during OTAs in May, and the ascending guard gave a very professional answer that showed his high character and leadership.

"I love being here, and I hope to be here a long time," Skoronski said in May regarding an extension. "I am not really going to lose sleep over that whole topic to be honest. I am just really focused on what we're doing here every day and trying to adjust to a new system and these new guys."

There's no denying that Skoronski's play warrants a multi-year contract extension from the Titans that makes him one of the highest-paid players at his position. The 2023 No. 11 overall pick was an elite pass protector last year, allowing just two sacks and 23 quarterback pressures on nearly 700 pass-blocking snaps, along with an 84.5 PFF pass-blocking grade.

In the final five games of the 2025 season, Skoronski may have been the best interior protector in the league, surrendering zero sacks and two quarterback pressures during that span. Skoronski's durability has also been tremendous, as the Northwestern product hasn't missed a game since his rookie year in 2023.

It's only a matter of time until Skoronski gets his lucrative payday, but it's still disappointing that the Titans have yet to sign their franchise guard to a new deal with camp on the horizon. Borgonzi still has a few days to get something done with Skoronski, but as of right now, the 6-foot-4 guard will practice in camp without a long-term extension.