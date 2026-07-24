Titans Sign Veteran Cornerback With Mike Borgonzi Connection who Could Compete for a 53-Man Roster Spot

The Tennessee Titans will kick off training camp next week at the Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, but before that, general manager Mike Borgonzi is patching up the roster and making some last-second moves.

Tennessee started on Thursday by placing safety Amani Hooker and offensive tackle JC Latham on the PUP list, while also waiving tackle Ryan Hayes and replacing him with Zachary Thomas.

However, Borgonzi isn't quite done, as the Titans general manager added a veteran cornerback on Friday who he knows pretty well dating back to his days with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Titans Sign Cornerback Nazeeh Johnson

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Titans are signing cornerback Nazeeh Johnson ahead of training camp. Johnson's agency, the Katz Bros, confirmed the news to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Johnson appeared in just two games in 2025 due to a shoulder injury, but when healthy, the 28-year-old is a viable depth corner who can also contribute valuable snaps on special teams. During his rookie season in 2022, Johnson posted an 85.6 PFF special teams grade.

The Marshall product has also started six games in his career at boundary corner, tallying three pass breakups and allowing a 62.7% completion rate on 51 targets.

Why Johnson is a Contender for a 53-Man Roster Spot

Being able to play on multiple special teams units will always give a player a chance to land on a 53-man roster. Johnson has shown the ability to play at a high level on kick coverage and return, as well as punt coverage.

Johnson is also a very physical player who fits Robert Saleh's culture and defensive mindset well. If the 2022 Super Bowl champion can stand out in camp, he should have a solid case to make the roster, especially with the Titans' cornerback depth being incredibly uninspiring.

Alontae Taylor, Cor'Dale Flott, Marcus Harris, and Joshua Williams are all pretty much roster locks, meaning Johnson will be eyeing one of the final spots in Tennessee's cornerback room. His special teams prowess, physicality, and experience could land him a place on Saleh's squad for the 2026 season.