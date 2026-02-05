Former Ravens First-Rounder Could Fit Robert Saleh’s Titans

The Tennessee Titans are going into free agency with a lot of cap space, and that could help them in the first year of the Robert Saleh era.

Saleh is a defensive-minded head coach, and the team is in need of adding some strong pieces to the unit. Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay believes the Titans should look into signing Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Odafe Oweh.

"Although the Titans mustered a respectable 42 sacks this past season, there's still work to be done on the edge. Tennessee rated as a bottom-10 team against the pass last year, struggling to create consistent pressure. It could afford to add some more juice to the pass-rushing rotation with a flashy free-agent pickup," Kay wrote.

"Odafe Oweh would be a huge get for an organization flush with cap space this offseason. While the rising Los Angeles Chargers star won't come cheap after racking up 17.5 sacks over the last two seasons combined, he would be a strong bet to reach new heights in Saleh's system."

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Odafe Oweh Could Fit Titans

Oweh, 27, was a first-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens back in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He spent the first four full years of his career with the Ravens and went from a backup to a starter during his time with the team. In his tenure with the Ravens, Oweh notched 23 sacks for the team and added another 7.5 after he was traded to the Chargers in the middle of the season.

Oweh knows how to get after the quarterback, and that is a skill that very few Titans defenders do at a high level. Other than defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, the Titans have struggled to get to the quarterback. Using a good chunk of their cap space to fill that role in could be a huge help for the Titans.

The Titans will be linked to all of the top free agents on both sides of the ball given their cap space. The team has a lot of wiggle room to work with, and that is a great sign when it comes to rebuilding. If the Titans push the right buttons and bring the right people into the fold, they should be able to emerge out of last place in the AFC South standings following two consecutive seasons of winning only three games during the regular season.

