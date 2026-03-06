Titans' Robert Saleh Loves Recently Released LB

The Tennessee Titans' journey through free agency thus far has been, all things considered, a relatively predictable one. While no outlandish moves have been made, the Titans' interests have been relatively public and easy to track, especially according to their vast net of needs.

Wan'Dale Robinson (on offense) and John Franklin-Myers (on defense) have emerged early as two names possible, if not probable, for the Titans to end up with when this offseason is all said and done. But as is the nature of the NFL, things change at a breakneck pace. One such change may just so happen to pique Tennessee's interest, and could change their plans entirely.

In a somewhat surprising move, the Chicago Bears have released linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (27), just days after trade rumors floated around the player and his camp. From having an expected market for a deal to being on the field without claim, the LB instantly assumes a noteworthy role therein.

On the Titans' Radar

While nothing official has been made in the way of Tennessee's connection to Edmunds, their interest would make sense from just about every angle.

Having just posted a four-interception, one-sack campaign with the Bears, Edmunds' release doesn't at all signal a lack of production from the veteran defender. In fact, his aforementioned pick counts ties a career high.

Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi, left, and new head coach Robert Saleh | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Given their still-roomy cap space, even after trading for Jermaine Johnson, the Titans would be in comfortable position to pursue Edmunds financially.

It helps that new head coach Robert Saleh, in his previous run at the position with the New York Jets, openly praised Edmunds. Now that he's without a team, and Saleh is rebuilding a defense catered to his play-calling in Nashville, such a move may be a perfect pairing waiting to happen.

A Perfect Pairing in the Making

"He's like a unicorn in the linebacker world..." Saleh previously said of Edmunds. "He is special in every sense of the imagination. The amount of space he takes away just by his mere presence in the middle of the field is unlike anything that's been seen in a very long time."

The love was, and likely is still, there for Edmunds in Tennessee. His fit makes sense, too, and could potentially even allow the Titans to look at another playmaking position with one of their handful of draft picks if Edmunds slots into the team's LB requirement.

His release is still fresh and the Titans may already have other moves in the works, but it'd be a real shock if Saleh and company didn't at least check in on one of his former favorite players. That's saying the least.

