Former Titans HC Speaks on Robert Saleh Hire

Before the Tennessee Titans brought in Robert Saleh as head coach, to the general excitement of fans and approval of journalists, the team's reputation at the position was among the worst in the league. And while the change in less than two weeks since that move has been remarkable, it'd be impossible to forget what got Tennessee into a position of need in the first place.

Prior to the short-lived Brian Callahan era - a time that Titans fans would likely prefer to forget - Mike Vrabel had been the Titans HC from 2018-24, leading the franchise to three playoff appearances and a 54-45 overall record.

Not only was his firing surprising, but the success that Vrabel has managed since has made Tennessee rightfully woeful for the entirety of the 2025-26 season.

With the New England Patriots now in the Super Bowl under Vrabel, the coach's time in Nashville is long gone and out of the question. Yet, when asked about Tennessee's hiring of Saleh, Vrabel didn't flinch at the opportunity to weigh in.

A Surprising Dose of Positivity

"Robert will do a good job, he's a good football coach," Vrabel said of Saleh, lauding the hire in a semi-surprising move, given his passive-aggressive comments earlier this season about having ditched all of his Titans gear following the team's firing him.

That makes sense, in all fairness. Now that Vrabel has the Patriots in "the big game," most of the onus remained (and, to some extent, still remains) on Tennessee to make ground up on their end.

Mike Vrabel on Robert Saleh:



“Robert will do a good job. He’s a good football coach”#thesickpodcast pic.twitter.com/FJROP5lfD6 — The Sick Podcast - Talking Titans (@SickPodTitans) February 3, 2026

"Got a lot of energy. There's a lot of good people in there, I know Robert will do a good job," Vrabel finished. While short, the New England coach's response is a glowing nod from someone who is in the very position that both Tennessee and Saleh have endlessly vied for.

Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi and Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

One Thing at a Time

With the latter two teaming up, what couldn't be accomplished with Vrabel, whether or not his split can be argued as premature, may come in the wake of his approval. It'd also be sweet if Tennessee finds a way to beat their former HC in the near future, though, for now, it's best to pace one thing at a time in Nashville.

For now, Tennessee's string of experienced hires, led by Saleh's own signing at the top, should go a long way to assist the Titans faithful in getting over the great Vrabel divide.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!