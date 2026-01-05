Mike McCoy Details Next Steps For Titans

Tennessee Titans interim head coach Mike McCoy is leading the team through the end of the year as the offseason begins.

McCoy spoke about what the team will do in the coming days as the franchise transitions into what's next.

"Well, anytime end of season, regardless of where it is, you sit down with your players, they've got the exit physicals and then they'll talk to the coaches, we'll have a team meeting," McCoy said.

"They'll talk to you guys, obviously, afterwards, certain players, and you just tell them -- you sit down and give them a few pointers, talk about the year with each player, give them feedback, because these players want to be coached. They want to be told what they need to do to improve moving forward."

Tennessee Titans interim head coach Mike McCoy watches game play against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

McCoy Talks Hardships in Offseason

It's always bittersweet when a season comes to an end. There is joy in the fact that a new season has been completed and the struggles of the season are over, but it also brings perspective and makes people realize why they choose this profession to begin with.

"That's always the hard part when you know that certain people are going to possibly leave the organization and you wish them well and you want nothing but the best because hey, as coaches, we want all these players to do great things, and you want nothing but the best," McCoy said. "You talk about all the time -- this is what I think is so special about this group of people. In such a tough time, they all stuck together.

"You look at all the community service stuff, the wives, the girlfriends, ﬁancés, things like that, the stuff they do together, when you walk away from the game, and I was out for three years so I kind of have a good feel for this, and I know players always tell me the same thing, it's not always the Sundays you miss, it's the relationships, the friendships, all the good times in the locker room, the trips you take, the vacations you do, the travel on the road. It's all that stuff, too."

The Titans may not have had the year they wanted with a 3-4 team record. But the team is still very tight-knit, and the same group won't be together in 2026. It's the nature of the business, and the Titans have to follow through with the evolution that comes with life in the NFL.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!