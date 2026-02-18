Titans OC Compares Working with Cam Ward to Josh Allen

Cam Ward, following one (mostly) solid rookie campaign and in the midst of a complete staffing turnover, the heir apparent to the Tennessee Titans throne. From the outside looking in - if not only for lack of another remotely compelling candidate - Ward is the undisputed face of the franchise.

It helps that the signal caller broke the Titans rookie passing yards record and, especially in the latter half of the season, stacked a series of formidable highlights and even a few wins. The latter, having been particularly rare for the Titans as of late, bought him plenty of extra good will.

Paired with Ward, in an effort to push his early-career development to the maximum degree, is offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. With a long history of high-scoring units, as well as QB-specific tracts, Robert Saleh selecting Daboll seems like a top-tier hire given the circumstance. And in his first public appearance as a Titan, Daboll called back to his own experience with a league-best passer.

Keeping Ward Out of the Box

"Every situation is unique," started Daboll, his Titans introductory press conference. "Again we've had some young quarterbacks previously, with obviously Josh [Allen]... but everybody is different, I don't want to just put him [Ward] into a particular box."

Not only did Daboll spend this past season coaching fellow rookie QB Jaxson Dart with the New York Giants, but prior to that, he's admitted to trying to trade with the Titans for Ward in that very same draft.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Now, Daboll will get to coach and grow the apparent passer of his dreams; at least, as far as last year's draft class went. And now that he's freed from other head coaching responsibilities, the OC should be able to turn the entirety of his focus on the Titans' youngest star.

Developing a Relationship First

"I think the most important thing is to first develop a relationship with the young man," Daboll continued. "and then get a feel for how he's seeing the game."

"I always like to see the game through the quarterback's eyes... but until I can get that communication with him and go through these plays with a fine-tooth comb, iron out the details of it, we're a bit of a ways from that."

Appealing to Josh Allen, in any capacity, is about the strongest claim to evidenced success a coach can have. To that point, Daboll certainly has the excitement of those in and around the Titans organization; but until he gets down the road to that point of cummincation and, more importantly, success with Ward, fans are likely to continue holding their breath.

