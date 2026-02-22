Titans' Cam Ward Nearing Return to Throwing After Injury

The Tennessee Titans' offseason has, up until now, been defined by seismic staffing shifts and free agency predictions, with NFL Draft buzz not trailing far behind.

Included in that fray, though, is the recovery of quarterback Cam Ward from an injury he sustained in his last game of the year. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ward aggravated his shoulder and exited what would become a blowout, 41-7 loss early.

Now, after an uncomfortable wait with little in the way of news, things are finally looking up for Ward's road to recovery, according to a recent report.

Ward is Recovering Well

"Cam Ward is recovering well from his right shoulder AC sprain," NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported, to a collective sigh of relief from Titans fans that certainly haven't forgotten about the state of their franchise nexus.

"I'm told he worked with his quarterback coach, Darrell Colbert Jr., this past week working on lower body work," he continued. "They haven't thrown the ball yet. The plan is for March, in about two or three weeks, for him to resume throwing the ball."

"Colbert said they're working on his base, he told me, try to get back from some of the bad habits he picked up last year. With some of the struggles they had offensively, some of the pressure he had, they want to get his feet back right. Get that base right for when he can throw."

Wolfe also noted that Ward is "very excited" to work with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as a part of Robert Saleh's new hold on the team. Daboll was widely considered the Ward-wrought solution to Saleh's own inexperience on the offensive side of the ball.

Not only is Ward progressing well, crucial to a successful Titans offseason, especially this early, but his relationship with Daboll could ultimately make or break Tennessee's offense in his sophomore season.

Tennessee Titans Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

By the sound of it, both of those things are exactly where they need to be for the Titans to improve.

Titans in a Position to Improve

Part of Tennessee's aimed improvement will be surrounding Ward with additional, hopefully explosive talent to help outline his growth under center. Yet, so long as the passer is healthy, protected (another offseason assignment) and Daboll is scheming around him, the Titans should have little to worry about on that side of the ball.

Ward's rookie run, especially the latter half of it, did more than enough to bring fans on board. The franchise's coaching changes, draft and financial assets are only the respective cherries on top of a rebuild that finally looks to have life.

