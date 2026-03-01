Titans Will Have to Pay to Protect Cam Ward

The Tennessee Titans, for as much as noise and change as has already been undergone in the franchise's first offseason under Robert Saleh, are still a team firmly built around quarterback Cam Ward. The soon-to-be sophomore signal caller has the keys.

Ward's name was consistently brought up in the coaching search that led to Saleh's hire and, since, has been named as a key factor in both the offensive coordinator (Brian Daboll) and the Titans' believed desire to bring in a wide receiver in free agency, the draft, or both.

Yet having been sacked a treacherous 55 times in his rookie campaign, the first order of business for Tennessee, before adding any additional playmaking talent, should be to bolster an offensive line that previously failed to protect Ward in his first run under center. That, though, will come at a high reported cost.

A High Reported Cost to Protect Ward

By far and away the most notable offensive lineman available on the market at the moment is Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum. Having allowed just two sacks this past season (per PFF) and, for seasons on end, serving as a primary catalyst for QB Lamar Jackson's ability to have his way as a run-first-passer, his free agent status is massively important.

According to Dan Graziano, whether or not the Ravens manage to retain him, Linderbaum could pull in offers that reach the $20 million mark, if not exceed it.

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

This will immediately place the center out of reach for many teams in similar need as Tennessee; but, with the highest cap space in the league, the Titans can feasibly make this move happen.

If Linderbaum can be convinced to join Tennessee, the contract - at really any rate - is worth the potential heartache that could come with missing out on a big-name playmaker as a result.

Protection Over Playmaking

Linderbaum isn't an explosive defender or scheme-shaking offensive weapon, but he is one of the most efficient, proven linemen in the entire NFL.

That sort of player becoming available at all is a rarity that Tennessee would be remiss not to take advantage of. If Saleh and his staff can cut Linderbaum an unmatched contract, the only mental step left to take thereafter would be drumming it up, printing it out, and booking a plane ticket for the player to come sign it.

Tennessee should be all-in on Linderbaum, even if the cost ends up being a gut-wrenching catch in an otherwise obvious process.

