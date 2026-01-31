Robert Saleh Won't Make Same Jets Mistakes With Titans

Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh is back in the hot seat with a head coaching gig.

Saleh spent four seasons with the New York Jets from 2021 to 2024, but failed to achieve a winning record with the team in that span. He hopes that he can learn from his past and apply it now in this opportunity with the Titans.

"There is no handbook to a first time at anything you do," Saleh said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.

"The proper question would be: What didn't I learn? There is so much to gain from any time you are in the chair as head coach, and there is so many learning experiences that I had. I could sit here and talk to you for the next four hours about all those things. But I can assure you there is tremendous growth from the opportunity I had as a coach and through that growth I think I am more prepared now than I've ever been to attack this position."

New Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh speaks to the media at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Saleh Bringing New Approach to Titans

Saleh was a defensive assistant for over 15 years before getting a head coaching position. He started off with the Houston Texans for six seasons before moving to the Pacific Northwest to join the Seattle Seahawks as a defensive quality control coach.

He helped the team win a Super Bowl before heading to the AFC South to join the Jacksonville Jaguars as a linebackers coach. After three seasons in Duval County, he moved back to the west coast to become the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. After a four-year stint there, that's when he got the call to officially become a head coach with the Jets.

Things started off rough for Saleh in his first season in which they only won four games. The team improved to 7-10 in 2022 and 2023, but after start in 2024 with a 2-3 record, Saleh was officially let go as the team's head coach. He finished his Jets tenure with a 20-36 record, which isn't something to be excited about. However, the Titans looked beyond that when looking to hire their next head coach and believe that he has learned from his experience with the Jets.

Saleh just turned 47 years old, so he's still incredibly young, but he comes with a lot of time and experience. He is prepared to have the right vision and experience to turn things around for the Titans.

