Titans Sign Former Jets Safety Tony Adams

The Tennessee Titans have signed yet another defensive player with ties to head coach Robert Saleh.

As reported by ESPN's Rich Cimini, the Titans have come to an agreement on a one-year deal with safety Tony Adams.

Former Jets starting S Tony Adams has agreed to terms with the Titans on a one-year contract, per his agent Alan Herman.



Adams gets a fresh start. Robert Saleh gets another former Jet. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 12, 2026

Adams signed with Saleh and the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2022. He managed to crack the team's 53-man roster as a rookie and appeared in 11 games that season, posting a total of 17 tackles.

The 27-year-old started 35 of the 42 contests he suited up for during the final three campaigns of his rookie contract in New York, logging 215 tackles, four interceptions and two sacks across that stretch.

Adams has also contributed on special teams throughout his career, recording a total of 263 snaps on that side of the ball with the Jets.

Saleh has made a habit of bringing in players that he has previously worked with during his stops as the head coach in New York and as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers in 2025.

Adams is the most recent addition to that group, and he could play a key role on the back end of Tennessee's defense next season.

