New Titans HC Wants to Create Continuity With Cam Ward

The Tennessee Titans' just-ended 3-14 season had little positive note to be stocked and stored for the brave fans that kept their eyes trained on the train-wreck.

Having tallied just six wins over the past two seasons - and firing former head coach Brian Callahan in the process - Tennessee's trajectory has been one of constant stagnation and questions about the next step.

Yet quarterback Cam Ward stood out this past year, setting the franchise record for rookie passing yards and leading the team to a late-year surge that promised onlookers a brighter future, both under center and overall.

New HC Robert Saleh is in similar support of Ward, although he doesn't want the young QB to have to go it alone.

Ward Doesn't Have to be Superman

“For Cam, the best way to develop a quarterback is to give him a team that doesn't make him feel like he has to be Superman, at least early on," Saleh said, alluding to a process perhaps less intensely demanding of Ward specifically in his second season.

"There is going to be a time, as Cam continues to develop, where he can put this entire organization on his shoulders and lead it to a win. But asking that of a young kid, I think, is unrealistic,” he continued.

Tennessee Titans new head coach Robert Saleh | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“So, building a structure for him that doesn't ask him to be Superman 60 plays a game will be at the front of our minds.”

While Ward has already shown strong flashes on his journey to becoming the flag-carrying franchise leader that the Titans drafted him to be, he's still early enough in his career that it matters to make sure that he's got the proper tools.

Proper Support on Offense

Ward may eventually be someone under center that could win games by way of the four letters on the back of his jersey alone. But to get there, he'll need time and space, especially in the pocket. "(We have to) make sure that we support him with the proper defense, the proper run game," Saleh finished.

As Saleh continues to build a staff and, eventually, around Ward, the Titans are finally back on track towards a vision both sensible and clear. Whether or not Saleh will pan out as the franchise's captain won't be clear until a game is played under him, but up to now, he's checked all the right boxes.

