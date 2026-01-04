Titans QB Cam Ward Injured Against Jaguars

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is on the sideline after suffering an injury in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18.

Ward is questionable to return to the game with a shoulder injury. With it being the final game of the season, there's a good chance he may not come back. Ward led the Titans to a touchdown on their opening drive with a seven-yard rush to the end zone.

Ward Hurts Shoulder on TD Run

It's clear Ward fell on his shoulder awkwardly when he crossed the goal line into the end zone. That is definitely worrisome for the Titans.

If this is the end of Ward's season, he finishes the season with 3,169 yards, 15 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions. Ward is the future of the franchise, so this is a promising start to what the Titans hope will be a long and fruitful career.

"I think the best thing about this team is that we know change is coming. Change is coming in seven days," Ward said after the team's Week 17 game against the New Orleans Saints.

"But back in August, everyone said to each other that we got each other. Every game that we're going to, whether it's win or lose, we know the culture that we have and that's something that we've got to build on. This game, at the end of the day, will never define us. But the biggest thing that we want to have in the locker room is a winning culture. That's something we're trending upward and getting toward. We just got to make that emphasis on every day."

With Ward out, backup quarterback Brandon Allen is in the game for the Titans, where he will join many of his teammates getting a shot in Week 18 that haven't seen much action throughout the regular season.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Brandon Allen (10) warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Excited for guys to step up and make plays with their number's called. Not a lot of people get opportunity to play out there on Sundays. So, the guys we have in our locker room, we take advantage of each and every opportunity and just try to put the team and ourselves in the best situation to try to win games for the franchise," Ward said.

The Titans and Jaguars are tied 7-7 in the middle of the first quarter at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville. The game can be watched on FOX.

