Three Last Minute Titans vs. Jaguars Predictions

Week 18 is finally here and it marks the final time the Tennessee Titans will take the field this season. Heading into a crucial offseason, the team would absolutely love to end the year on a high note.

Unless there's a clear regression from these last four games, the Titans have already boosted their confidence going into next season.

Having won two of their last four, rookie quarterback Cam Ward is out there playing the best football of his young career.

Sure, ESPN Analytics may only give Tennessee a 22.9% chance to win, but they've run into the wrong teams at the wrong time. First, it was the New Orleans Saints, now it's the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars.

1. Titans Keep It Close

Being 13.5-point underdogs is no joke, but that's exactly how ESPN sees them in this one. Looking at their first meeting back on Nov. 30, this should come as no surprise.

Jacksonville came to Nissan Stadium and handed the Titans a 25-3 beating that served as a wake-up call. From there, this team went 2-2 despite starting the year 1-11. Things are on the rise, no doubt, and many would argue they should've beaten the Saints last week. No one is saying Tennessee will get the job done in Jacksonville, but there's no way it's a repeat performance of Week 13.

2. Tony Pollard Gets His Money

Titans RB Tony Pollard needs 66 rushing yards Sunday vs. the Jaguars to finish this season with 1,100 and collect a $250,000 incentive, and two rushing touchdowns to collect another $200,000 in incentives.



Titans WR Van Jefferson needs one catch Sunday vs. the Jaguars to… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2026

The Titans' clear RB1 has two incentives to hit in Week 18. One of them isn't as realistic as the other, though it's still something he did on one occasion this season. Interim head coach Mike McCoy could feed Pollard even more than usual, which says a lot knowing how much they've relied on him since the Cleveland Browns game.

Pollard needs just 66 rushing yards to end the year with an extra $250,000. That total is completely doable, though getting two touchdowns for an additional $200,000 is a tall ask against this Jaguars defense. There's a chance the Titans don't even score two touchdowns in this game. Ultimately, though, the funniest part of Adam Schefter tweeting this is that he doesn't even realize WR Van Jefferson has already been ruled out of the game.

3. This Will NOT Be Chig Okonkwo's Last Game In A Titans Uniform

Tennessee Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo (85) smiles after the victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even with veteran wide receiver Calvin Ridley set to return next season (for now), Ward has still established a beautiful connection with tight end Chig Okonkwo. As long as the fourth-year player isn't asking an arm and a leg, Tennessee needs to do whatever it can to keep its leading receiver around. He will likely lead the charge once again to end the year, and there's no reason this team shouldn't bring him back as Ward needs as many weapons as possible.

