Titans' Cam Ward Officially Returns to Throwing Activities

The Tennessee Titans could not have ended their already brutal 2025-26 campaign in any worse a fashion. Not only did the team complete a winless season in their division in a blowout, 41-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road, but rookie quarterback (and lone bright spot) Cam Ward missed most of the game after suffering an injury to his throwing shoulder early therein.

Since that game, despite being occasionally overshadowed by free agency and other such overarching, team-related news this offseason, Ward's injury has served as a shadow over the team's postseason. What's a franchise without their franchise quarterback?

Thankfully, that's a question Tennessee doesn't have to answer, for the time. Not only have echoes of Ward's continued recovery been reverberating through the Titans' fanbase online, but a breaking video is the proof on film that Nashville's QB is exactly where he needs to be, if not ahead of schedule.

Ward Ahead of Schedule

The video, posted by Select Qb Athletics on X (Twitter), is captioned "Fresh out of rehab," and sees Ward throwing without any sort of visible restrictions. It's incredibly encouraging for Tennessee, just one month out of the draft.

Of course, it's not against a seething NFL defense, nor to any one of his pass-catchers, but to see Ward on the field at all just a few months removed from his injury is more than any Titans fan likely could've asked for by this point.

The franchise face is trending upwards, and the team has spent a large chunk of their cap space in free agency thus far, proving their loyalty to him with the addition of weapons and protection. All that's left to do now is for Ward to continue steadily on the road to recovery.

That, and a potential further addition to Ward's arsenal of weapons by way of Tennessee's batch of picks in the draft. Such a swing could only make things that much easier on the young signal caller.

Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward (1) | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Building Around Ward

What's more, in the Titans' ongoing efforts to built around Ward, the team added a veteran passer in Mitch Trubisky to not only serve as insurance on the sideline, but to presumably help guide Ward through the early processes of his NFL career.

It's a full-on firestorm of support from all sides, and Ward, expected to be back in complete force by kickoff in the fall, is looking to return that confidence tenfold under the vision of Robert Saleh in his own inaugural year.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!