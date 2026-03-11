Titans Further Defensive Rebuild, Sign Former Chiefs DE Malik Herring

The Tennessee Titans' focus in free agency thus far, even if it's a narrow one, has been on rebuilding the defensive side of the ball. Clearly, in taking over play-calling duties upon his hire, Robert Saleh was determined to improve that unit specifically. His latest signing is only more evidence to that end.

In a one-year deal, according to Jordan Schultz, the Titans are bringing in former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Malik Herring to join the squad on what is, for now, a short-term basis. Herring appeared in just two games during the 2025 campaign after playing in 12 in 2024.

Sources: The #Titans are signing former #Chiefs DE Malik Herring to a 1-year deal.



Herring was an undrafted free agent out of Georgia and spent four years developing in Kansas City and seeing some action. Titans GM Mike Borgonzi was in KC when Herring was originally signed. pic.twitter.com/078eiY5LVj — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 11, 2026

In his run with Kansas City, which began in 2022, Herring managed 28 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble, serving a supporting role on multiple playoff-dominant rosters that climbed the absolute peaks of NFL postseason competition.

Fresh Depth, Invaluable Experience

Herring, while not expected (on the basis of his deal) to be a major contributor, brings an invaluable experience to the Titans sideline. In what appears to be another depth addition in a string of similar such signings for Tennessee, Saleh and his staff's continued emphasis on experience suggests a team with multiple options at multiple positions, many of whom have been to where the Titans are trying to go.

Saleh, after not being able to call plays in his previous tenure as a head coach with the New York Jets, has evidently been given the keys to both the roster and the scheme. Having put together top-shelf, impressive defenses in the NFL on a yearly basis, he can be trusted and then some.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes the football against former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Malik Herring (94) | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

A Full-On Rebuild

To that point, Herring's move to Nashville is simply another good-faith bolt being twisted in Saleh's vision for his defense. Whether or not the Titans decide to spend draft capital on defense (which is looking less likely with each signing), the team's free agency collection on that side of the ball continues to lessen stress around the unit.

After an incredibly busy first and even second day of free agency, the Titans managing to squeeze these extra grabs in as the cycle continues is a telling testament to the ongoing, behind the scenes effort for a full-on rebuild, if nothing else.

Now, unless Saleh and company shock with another big swing in free agency, defense or offense, all eyes are trained on next month's draft for the next batch of answers.

