Titans Still Waiting on Two Likely Cuts

The Tennessee Titans were perhaps the most active team on the first official day of free agency, overhauling their roster in the matter of one day with a number of momentous signings. Robert Saleh and his staff, from sunrise to sunset, seemed to constantly fill gaps and meet needs.

In all the noise, the two loudest trends seem to have shaken out to be wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson and the triple-signing in the Titans' secondary, with the successive additions of Cordale Flott, Alontae Taylor and Joshua Williams at the cornerback position.

Tennessee appears to have improved heavily with the quartet of grabs, although these four players heading to Nashville doesn't just signify their arrival; it seems to suggest that two long-rumored departures may soon hit the road.

L'Jarius Sneed

Considering the Titans, again, added three bodies to the CB room, L'Jarius Sneed trending towards being cut now seems all but surefire. Especially for a player who was already on the "chopping block," if you will, prior to these moves, it'd be a confusing resolution if he manages to stick around.

Not only did the veteran spend the bulk of this past season battling injuries, but his off-field issues - Sneed was involved in an ongoing, controversial court case two months into the campaign - decrease his value even on the sideline to a point of non-impact.

Even if Sneed isn't let go immediately, the prospect of the Titans drafting for the secondary in April could be the final straw. This is still a wait and see matter, as it is for the next player, but Sneed looks less likely to be a Titan by this fall than anyone else on the roster.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Calvin Ridley

Ridley, on the other hand, probably has a better chance of sticking around. Still, in the wake of Robinson's signing and similar draft possibilities at the wide receiver position, that doesn't seem entirely probable in a vacuum.

Not only did Ridley, like Sneed, miss time for health reasons last year, but the highly-paid receiver struggled to produce on any especial basis when he was on the turf.

Producing numbers similar to his younger, much cheaper WR counterparts, Ridley entered this offseason as a money-saving cut candidate from the very outset. Now, with another expensive, more promising pass-catcher joining the fray, Ridley's time with the Titans could come to a very timely end.

Neither of these moves are guaranteed, but one thing often leads to another in the NFL's complex offseason landscape; one-time decisions snowball into trends, and often replacements are brought in before those that need replacing are let go.

It wouldn't be a remote shock if things shook out that way with these two Titans that are firmly past their primes.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!