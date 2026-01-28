Titans LB Becoming Building Block For Defense

Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray struggled in his rookie season, but he was able to bounce back in his second year in Nashville.

Gray played in just seven games as a rookie and made 22 tackles while on the field. During one of those games, he had 15 tackles, which showed a sign of what he could become. In his second year, he showed that by notching 164 tackles, including nine games with double-digit totals. Due to his production, NFL.com writer Kevin Patra listed Gray as the team's unsung hero for the season.

"You're forgiven if you didn't notice Gray having a breakout season on the three-win Titans, especially with most people focusing on Tennessee's offense," Patra wrote.

"However, the second-year linebacker was a tackling menace. The 23-year-old gobbled up 160 total tackles, fifth-most in the NFL, with 95 solo tackles, second most, behind only All-Pro Jordyn Brooks. He also added 15 QB pressures and a sack, per NGS. His coverage skills need some work, but Gray proved he's a building block for the next régime in Tennessee."

Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray runs with the ball after recovering a fumble. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Gray Making His Mark For Titans

Gray is going into his third season with a lot of momentum, and there's a chance that he could build off of his second season. He also is one of the biggest beneficiaries in the Titans hiring head coach Robert Saleh.

Saleh hails from the San Francisco 49ers, who have one of the best middle linebackers in the league in Fred Warner. Part of Warner's success has been due to Saleh's coaching, and that could work in his favor. The Niners have historically had one of the best defenses in the league, and Gray could be a piece for what the Titans are looking to build with their next evolution of defense.

It won't be easy for Gray to replicate what Warner and the Niners defense has done over the years, but his high tackling numbers prove that he can be one of the best linebackers in the league. He has a penchant for getting after opponents and that could improve given the fact that he is only 23 years old with a lot of football ahead of him.

Gray's third season will be an important one as it could lead to a contract extension by the end of the year if he plays at a high standard, so he will have to play at his peak in order to keep things up for the Titans.

