Titans Roast Will Compton After Jersey Picture

The Tennessee Titans' current aesthetic overhaul has dominated any and all franchise-related news as the first week of free agency comes to a close. After the first few days were dominated by signings all suited to head coach Robert Saleh's new regime, the Titans' eventful reveal saw their updated threads debut to thousands of likes from fans on social media.

At that event, the team brought out a number of current and former players to hype up the crowd and attendance and commit to a vision of coherence for a brand undergoing a major change. Chiefly, Cam Ward and Jeffery Simmons took the stage to debut the team's home and away jerseys.

But not highlighted therein was fan favorite football personality, as well as former Titans linebacker, Will Compton. Compton, now well known for his comedic reputation on X (Twitter), was featured in a poorly edited photo by Bussin With The Boys (created by Compton and Taylor Lewan, another former Titan) on the platform that saw his likeness superimposed into a fresh Titans jersey.

Official Comedic Business

Hilariously, the Titans' own, official X account decided to respond to the fake image of Compton, joking, "Ai has gone to far." The tongue-in-cheek reply immediately took off, now having succeeded the 2,000 like mark and shining a little light on an undeniably important offseason for Tennessee.

The post came as one of many on the platform commenting on, and or celebrating, the Titans' grand reveal. It's rare that, in the immediate wake of two back-to-back 3-14 campaigns, a team can be viewed in such a positive light as Tennessee has been this week.

Ai has gone to far — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) March 13, 2026

Then again, the team has earned it, and that isn't due alone to their visual improvements.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Will Compton (51) | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Titans Earning Positivity

Saleh and the front office's aforementioned work in free agency has completely revitalized a roster that, when the former took the job, had little to no good graces in any mind around the league. Millions of dollars and 10+ acuisitions (and a handful of subtractions) later, and the Titans have already convinced some to err to the side of optimism.

Former players such as Compton interacting with the team in a playful light can also go a long way, especially given the team's own "in on the joke" response.

Titans Football is closer now than they've been in at least a half-decade to national relevance; updated uniforms and fresh faces both go a long way, both online and, eventually, on the field.

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