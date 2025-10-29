Titans Have Four Straight Chances to End Home Drought
From November 2-30, the Tennessee Titans get to enjoy four games at home. After playing the Los Angeles Chargers on November 2, they'll enjoy Week 10 off. There's a very real possibility they head into their Bye sitting at 1-8, but they'll then have three more chances to end a one-year drought.
Somehow, the Titans have not won at Nissan Stadium since November 3, 2024. That win was in overtime against the New England Patriots, an entirely different Patriots team than the one that embarrassed them two weeks ago.
With a crucial four-game home stand coming up, Tennessee has a chance to get back on track. Not only would they be able to win in front of their home fans, but they could put together a little winning streak to build some momentum after their Bye.
November 2 vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Knowing the state of the Titans secondary, taking down quarterback Justin Herbert is going to be much easier said than done. The 5-3 Chargers have lost three of their last five, but they're coming off a dominant 27-point win over the Minnesota Vikings.
While their run-game is lacking, it's not like the Titans have the most prolific offense in the league. In fact, they're dead last in numerous categories. Their first game back at home won't be easy, but at least they know they'll have a week off after this one.
November 16 vs. Houston Texans
In Week 4, the 0-3 Texans shutout the 0-3 Titans, 26-0. It was one of their worst losses of the season, and somehow was the only time they managed to get shutout. Houston is far from a great football team, but the 3-4 Texans just took down the San Francisco 49ers, 26-15.
Knowing the Titans have a new play-caller and interim head coach since the last time they played the Texans, things should be much more interesting this time around. There are no guarantees that Tennessee gets the job done, but this is arguably their best shot of winning out of the four games.
November 23 vs. Seattle Seahawks
Sitting at 5-2, the Seahawks two losses come by a combined seven points. They had a Week 8 Bye and then are tasked with playing three of their next four on the road.
Tennessee is their final road game in that stretch, and it's one of two remaining 1:00 p.m. EST games for the Seahawks. For what it's worth, this Seattle team just beat Houston, 27-19.
November 30 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
It's worth mentioning that all four of these home games are at 1:00 p.m. EST. CBS will host this one and their Chargers game while the other two are on FOX.
Anyways, the Jaguars sit at 4-3 with an intriguing schedule leading up to their game in Tennessee. They're in a similar situation as Seattle with a Week 8 Bye and are forced to play four of their next five on the road. Once again, Tennessee draws the final road game in their stretch.
Jacksonville could easily rack up wins against the Raiders, Texans, and Cardinals. Even if they fell to the Chargers, they'd come to Nissan Stadium with a solid 7-4 record. QB Trevor Lawrence is truly unpredictable, so it wouldn't be surprising to see them come to town continuing to hover around .500.
