All Titans

Titans Have Four Straight Chances to End Home Drought

The Tennessee Titans have a chance to get back on track with four straight home games.

Jordon Lawrenz

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) celebrates his touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) celebrates his touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

From November 2-30, the Tennessee Titans get to enjoy four games at home. After playing the Los Angeles Chargers on November 2, they'll enjoy Week 10 off. There's a very real possibility they head into their Bye sitting at 1-8, but they'll then have three more chances to end a one-year drought.

Somehow, the Titans have not won at Nissan Stadium since November 3, 2024. That win was in overtime against the New England Patriots, an entirely different Patriots team than the one that embarrassed them two weeks ago.

With a crucial four-game home stand coming up, Tennessee has a chance to get back on track. Not only would they be able to win in front of their home fans, but they could put together a little winning streak to build some momentum after their Bye.

November 2 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herber
Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) as he leaves the field following the game against the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Knowing the state of the Titans secondary, taking down quarterback Justin Herbert is going to be much easier said than done. The 5-3 Chargers have lost three of their last five, but they're coming off a dominant 27-point win over the Minnesota Vikings.

While their run-game is lacking, it's not like the Titans have the most prolific offense in the league. In fact, they're dead last in numerous categories. Their first game back at home won't be easy, but at least they know they'll have a week off after this one.

November 16 vs. Houston Texans

Houston Texan
Sep 28, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) runs with the ball and scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In Week 4, the 0-3 Texans shutout the 0-3 Titans, 26-0. It was one of their worst losses of the season, and somehow was the only time they managed to get shutout. Houston is far from a great football team, but the 3-4 Texans just took down the San Francisco 49ers, 26-15.

Knowing the Titans have a new play-caller and interim head coach since the last time they played the Texans, things should be much more interesting this time around. There are no guarantees that Tennessee gets the job done, but this is arguably their best shot of winning out of the four games.

November 23 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawk
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to pass during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sitting at 5-2, the Seahawks two losses come by a combined seven points. They had a Week 8 Bye and then are tasked with playing three of their next four on the road.

Tennessee is their final road game in that stretch, and it's one of two remaining 1:00 p.m. EST games for the Seahawks. For what it's worth, this Seattle team just beat Houston, 27-19.

November 30 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguar
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's worth mentioning that all four of these home games are at 1:00 p.m. EST. CBS will host this one and their Chargers game while the other two are on FOX.

Anyways, the Jaguars sit at 4-3 with an intriguing schedule leading up to their game in Tennessee. They're in a similar situation as Seattle with a Week 8 Bye and are forced to play four of their next five on the road. Once again, Tennessee draws the final road game in their stretch.

Jacksonville could easily rack up wins against the Raiders, Texans, and Cardinals. Even if they fell to the Chargers, they'd come to Nissan Stadium with a solid 7-4 record. QB Trevor Lawrence is truly unpredictable, so it wouldn't be surprising to see them come to town continuing to hover around .500.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jordon Lawrenz
JORDON LAWRENZ

Jordon Lawrenz serves as the Eastern United States College Recruiting beat writer On SI. Jordon is an accomplished writer covering the NFL, MLB, and college football/basketball. He has contributed to PFSN’s and Heavy’s NFL coverage. Having graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay with a Sports Communication and Journalism degree, Jordon fully embraced the sports writing lifestyle upon his relocation to Florida.

Home/News