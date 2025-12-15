Titans Stand NFL Draft Standings After Week 15

Tennessee Titans fans were rooting for a New York Giants or Las Vegas Raiders win, but neither of those ended up happening. Instead, the New Orleans Saints shockingly beat the Carolina Panthers in a game that helped the Titans chances.

The Titans, Raiders, and Giants are all 2-12. New York currently holds the No. 1 overall pick with Las Vegas sitting at No. 2. Tennessee, with three games remaining, is poised to make their selection at No. 3 overall.

Plenty can change down the stretch, but there are now only a trio of three-win teams remaining. The Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, and Arizona Cardinals are all still worth keeping an eye on.

Titans Currently Hold No. 3 Overall Pick

Another updated look at the order of the 2026 NFL Draft, courtesy of @Tankathon:



The Titans lost to the 49ers, which has dropped them to 2-12 on the season.



Even with Tennessee losing, they remain in possession of the No. 3 overall pick.



The Giants still maintain the No. 1… pic.twitter.com/cCVWyAWKrC — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) December 15, 2025

With the important games in Week 15 coming to a close, Tennessee knows they haven't moved in the upcoming NFL Draft. This is something the players say they don't care about as they do whatever they can to block out the noise, but it's something fans have been paying attention to all year long.

Tennessee will finish their season hosting the Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, and head to Jacksonville. There's a very real possibility they could go 2-1, but knowing this Titans team, 1-2 or 0-3 is more likely.

The Titans haven't won a game at home all year, so having two of their final three games at Nissan Stadium nearly guarantees a pair of losses. At this point, the Titans need a little help to jump back up to No. 1 in the draft.

Titans Path To No. 1 Overall Pick

Three teams now sit at 2-12. Here are there remaining schedule:



Titans:

Vs. Chiefs

Vs. Saints

At Jaguars



Raiders:

At Texans

Vs. Giants

Vs. Chiefs



Giants:

Vs. Vikings

At Raiders

Vs. Cowboys — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 15, 2025

All three teams vying for the No. 1 pick are hosting two of their final three games. The Raiders head to Houston for a tough game against the Texans before hosting the Giants and Chiefs. Obviously, the Giants vs. Raiders game in Week 17 is going to change everything.

One of those teams has to win, unless they agree on a tie, meaning as long as Tennessee drops their next two, they'll at minimum hold the No. 2 overall pick. From there, anything can happen.

The Giants will host the Minnesota Vikings, a team who pulled off a shocking upset over the Dallas Cowboys on SNF. Coincidentally, New York then hosts the Cowboys in Week 18.

There are still so many moving parts and pieces, but the Titans vs. Saints no longer means as much as the Giants vs. Raiders. That Week 17 game will likely decide who "wins" the No. 1 overall pick and who could drop as far as No. 6 in the draft.

﻿Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!﻿