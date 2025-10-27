Titans Trade Former Second-Round CB to Rams
After sending Jarvis Brownlee Jr. to the New York Jets earlier this season, the Tennessee Titans have dealt away another young cornerback ahead of the November 4 trade deadline.
McCreary Heading to Rams
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Titans are trading Roger McCreary to the Los Angeles Rams for a conditional fifth/sixth-round pick swap.
"Conditions: Titans get 5th-round pick closer to the beginning of the round, which most likely be Titans original 5th round pick," Schefter wrote on X. "Rams receive the 6th-round pick that is closet to the end of the round. Titans currently have three 6th-round picks."
Impact of McCreary Trade
Given the aforementioned Brownlee Jr. trade coupled with the McCreary move, Tennessee's cornerback room has thinned out considerably as the season has gone on.
McCreary, an Auburn product who was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft and is in the final year of his rookie contract, started three of the Titans' eight games before being dealt away. He logged 306 defensive snaps, which amounts to 60 percent of his available reps, per Pro Football Reference, and recorded 33 tackles with an interception over that span.
With McCreary, who served primarily as a slot corner for the Titans, now out of the picture, Samuel Womack III could be next up for that role. A fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft, he's listed as the second-string nickelback behind McCreary despite playing just one defensive snap so far this season.
Where Titans Go From Here
Sitting at 1-7 and coming off a 38-14 blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts, it's no surprise that Tennessee is selling at the deadline.
Now that Brownlee Jr. and McCreary are gone, though, it would be a bit surprising if the Titans were to continue trading away any of their cornerbacks.
The only players reportedly off-limits are quarterback Cam Ward and star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, however, so it seems like the Titans would consider parting ways with a majority of their players if the right opportunity presents itself.
Among the team's veterans with expiring contracts who could be sent elsewhere before the deadline include offensive guard Kevin Zeitler, who has started seven games for Tennessee this season, as well as outside linebackers Arden Key and Dre'Mont Jones alongside defensive end Sebastian Joseph-Day. All of those players have previously contributed at a rather high level in the NFL and could help out a contending team this year.
