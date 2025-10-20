Way Too Early Titans vs. Colts Predictions
Knowing how poorly the Tennessee Titans looked against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, one can only imagine how things are going to turn out in Week 8. After Tennessee's back-to-back losses, they now sit at 1-6, staring down the 6-1 Colts.
Indianapolis's only loss of the season came in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams. Since their seven-point loss, they're outscored their opponents 109-57. For what it's worth, the Titans have only been outscored 72-45 in that span.
Keep in mind, the Titans had no issues competing with the New England Patriots. They may have lost, 31-13, but a pair of injuries and sloppy mistakes allowed for the Patriots to take advantage. Other than rookie QB Cam Ward's two turnovers, he played one of his best games of the season.
Cam Ward's Turnover Streak Will Likely Continue
One of the main things Titans' fans have been upset about is how much Ward has struggled. Continually, Tennessee is falling behind and their rookie quarterback is trying to do too much. In return, he turns the ball over.
A crucial scoop and score changed the landscape of the Titans and Patriots game. If the fumble wasn't enough, he threw an interception for his fifth straight game.
His first career interception game against the Colts, and Indianapolis's defense has been top-notch. With nine interceptions in seven games, the Colts also have two forced fumbles. Seeing as they're averaging 1.57 takeaways per game, that doesn't bode well for Ward.
Jonathan Taylor Continues His Dominance
After playing 14 games last season, the Colts lead running back is once again proving why he's one of the best players in the league. Taylor leads the league in rushing yards (697) and touchdowns (10) while he's second in carries (131).
For the third straight season, Taylor also has a receiving touchdown. That makes 11 combined touchdowns this season, a number that no one else has been able to compete with. In fact, no other NFL player has more than seven touchdowns.
Titans fans likely haven't forgotten that three of those touchdowns came against them on September 21. Taylor was responsible for 21 of the team's 41 points. Keep in mind, the Colts won, 41-20. Taylor himself scored more than the entire Titans team.
Taylor's 5.3 yards per attempt is the highest it's been since his 2021 season. That year, it was 5.5. JT averaged exactly six yards per carry in Week 3 against Tennessee, and now he has the honor of playing them at home. Safe to say, the Titans have their work cut out for them.
Prediction: Colts 35, Titans 9
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!