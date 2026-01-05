Titans Get Good News on Cam Ward Injury

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is recovering from his shoulder injury he suffered in Week 18 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.

Ward scored a touchdown and fell on his shoulder, resulting in him leaving the game. The touchdown was the final play of a season, as Brandon Allen played under center for the rest of the game. While there was concern that Ward would have a major injury, initial tests have shown that he only has an AC joint sprain, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapaport.

"Good news for the Titans and franchise QB Cam Ward: Exams revealed an AC Joint sprain in his shoulder. No surgery required, sources say. Best-case scenario heading into the offseason," Rapoport tweeted.

Ward Doesn't Need Shoulder Surgery

Titans interim head coach Mike McCoy spoke about Ward's injury and the nature of it coming on a scrambling play.

"Yeah, it stings that he gets hurt in general," McCoy said of Ward.

"The way he's played the last -- he's played all year long, the way he's learned and grown as a player, getting better, you don't ever want to see anybody get injured. It's unfortunate because the way we went down there and moved the ball against a really good defense in the ﬁrst series and scoring points, but it's just unfortunate the way he went down.

While Ward got hurt, McCoy was appreciative for Allen and his contributions even though it didn't result in a win.

"Obviously Cam has taken every snap up until then, and Brandon came in, he had the one really nice 3rd down conversion there for us, and then offensively not just him, we just weren't efficient enough moving forward from there," McCoy said.

Allen spoke about Ward and the young talent on the roster, which he believes will be in good shape moving forward.

"I think it's only up from here, obviously. It was a rough season, but there's a lot of young guys that are doing a lot of playing, and they're going to keep getting better banking all those reps that they're getting this year," Allen said.

Now that Ward will have a smoother recovery in the off-season, the Titans will look to hire a new head coach for their young quarterback to learn under. That will set the ball into motion, and Ward will then begin working on learning the new playbook from whoever the next head coach will be.

