Titans Backup QB Trending Towards Return

Of all the questions that have been asked, and are left to ask, about the Tennessee Titans' future, what is perhaps the hardest one of all has already been answered: "Who's throwing the football?"

The answer, of course, is rookie quarterback Cam Ward; and the confidence in that answer only got stronger as his first campaign went on. Ending the run with a franchise rookie record 3,169 passing yards, sporting 15 touchdowns to boot, Ward more than made a case for selling his face as that of the franchise by the end of the year.

And, entering his second season - with a new head coach, offensive coordinator and likely cast of playmakers in place - that plan is set to be pushed even further. Put plainly, Ward looks to be "the guy" for Tennessee in all facets. But who becomes the guy if the guy can't play?

The Guy Behind the Guy

Unless Tennessee makes another move (don't rule it out), the answer is the ever-infamous Will Levis. After missing this past season due to a surgery on his throwing shoulder, the starter-turned-backup looks to be ramping up to a return, according to a recent post on his personal Instagram.

In the first video, Levis can be seen in full practice, seemingly having little to no issue exercising that injured shoulder. The zip has returned to his passes, which means, soon enough, he'll return to the field.

While Titans fans would likely like to forget Levis' previous run with the team - logging 12 interceptions to just 13 touchdowns, as well as more than 1,000 yards less than Ward, the picture looks a little different when Levis isn't the starter.

As a backup - with starting experience - that may or may not have hit his own ceiling of potential, his role within the team suddenly looks much more acceptable, if not downright endearing.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Much More Acceptable Role

This is especially clear when Levis is compared to current backup Brandon Allen who, in the one time he was forced to step in for Ward, threw one interception and no scores in a blowout 41-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Stakes aside, Levis at least provides youth, and still has plenty to prove. If Tennessee does decide to hang onto him through his recovery, fans may be able to forgive his previous antics in favor of a more reliable second option if Ward ends up missing time.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!