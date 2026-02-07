Titans LB May Be Big Winner After Robert Saleh Hire

The Tennessee Titans have a new head coach in Robert Saleh, and he hopes to elevate the defense to a level that hasn't been seen before.

Saleh is best known for being the head coach of the New York Jets from 2021-24, but he spent this past season as the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. Saleh has helped numerous players during his time in San Fran, including linebacker Fred Warner, who has emerged as one of the best in the league. Pro Football Focus writer Thomas Valentine believes the same effect could happen for Cedric Gray.

"There are a few candidates who could flourish under Saleh, but second-year linebacker Cedric Gray (79.0 grade; 9th) feels as likely a choice as any. The 2024 fourth-round pick was quietly one of the NFL’s top linebackers in 2025: His 64 defensive stops were second-most among the position, while his 92.7 PFF run-defense grade was also second," Valentine wrote.

"Saleh has a history of helping some top linebackers develop. He was the 49ers’ defensive coordinator when Fred Warner (93.2 grade; 1st) earned his first All-Pro nod in 2020, and was the Jets’ head coach when Quincy Williams (45.5 grade; 77th) received All-Pro honors in 2023. Gray doesn’t have instincts like Warner in coverage, but he could be a focal point of the Titans’ defense in 2026 and beyond."

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson runs after a catch against Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Cedric Gray Could Thrive Under Robert Saleh

Gray, 23, had a rough start to his career after being chosen as a fourth-round pick out of North Carolina in the 2024 NFL Draft. Gray dealt with a nerve-related injury in his rookie year and did not make his debut until Week 12 of last season. Gray primarily played on special teams but saw a decent amount of action in Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts. In 35 defensive snaps, he recorded 15 tackles, which was a sign of what was to come for the linebacker prospect.

In 2025, Gray won the starting job out of training camp and played in 16 out of 17 games for the team. During his time on the field, Gray recorded 164 tackles with four passes defensed. He also had a sack in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Only Jordyn Brooks (Miami Dolphins), Jack Campbell (Detroit Lions) and Devin White (Las Vegas Raiders) had more tackles this season than Gray, so it was definitely a breakout campaign for the second-year pro.

Now, he gets a chance to build off of his success under Saleh, which could give him an opportunity to become a truly elite linebacker.

