Titans Hosting Massive Clemson OT for Visit Before NFL Draft

The offensive line has become a sneakily threatening position of need for the Tennessee Titans this offseason, only made worse by their fast and heavy additions at most every other position. Not only did the unit allow Cam Ward to be sacked 55 times last season, but in cutting center Lloyd Cushenberry, Tennessee remains without an anchor for a group that was otherwise unreliable.

And while a little talent may remain in free agency that the Titans could potentially draw from for this issue, most of the market's heavy-hitters were among the first to be taken off the board. As a result of the Titans spending big elsewhere, their OL-related hopes will likely come down to the draft.

Moving faithfully toward that direction, the Titans, per a post on X (Twitter) from Ryan Fowler, are set to host Clemson Tigers OT Tristan Leigh for a pre-draft 30 visit, who is a high-upside prospect with a decorated resume and the physical intangibles you hope for at his position.

Source: The Tennessee Titans will host Clemson OT Tristan Leigh for a 30 visit.



Physically impressive prospect allowed just one sack in 359 pass pro snaps at LT this fall. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 23, 2026

A High-Upside Prospect

Leigh, entering the NFL after five years with Clemson at the collegiate level, achieved both All-American and Polynesian Bowl honors that went on to forge his five-star reputation. In 11 starts as a Tiger, Leigh contributed to postseason competition on multiple occasions under Dabo Swinney.

According to nfldraftbuzz.com, Leigh's success at the next level will depend on his developmental ability. Feautured on his scouting profile reads a blurb, "While his size and strength provide a solid foundation, refining his technique in pass protection and improving his consistency in run blocking are paramount.

"Teams will need to weigh his raw potential against his current skill level, considering the time and resources required to mold him into a reliable starter."

While not an answer in terms of immediate impact, perhaps, Leigh has the tools to become one worth pondering long-term. With Carmen Bricillo taking over the offensive line in Nashville, he'd have the proper resources on the sideline to do just that.

Clemson Tigers offensive lineman Tristan Leigh | Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

Leigh Has the Necessary Resources and Tools

In some capacity, the Titans need to take a stab at the offensive line in this year's draft. Leigh, having garnered early interest from the franchise, appears to be a distinct likelihood just one month removed from the event in April.

Likely coming as a later selection in less demanding fashion, this is a low-risk, high-reward opportunity for Tennessee to potentially bolster Cam Ward's protection for years to come.

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