Nick Singleton Could Take Over Titans RB Room as a Rookie

The NFL Draft has (finally) come and gone, and the Tennessee Titans' roster appears to have shaken out to a mostly firm degree ahead of Robert Saleh's first attempt at the helm. In the midst of an offseason that felt like it began just a few weeks into last season, that's a relief.

For much of the ongoing offseason, prior to the draft, Jeremiyah Love was the apple of Titans fans' eyes. Many rightfully saw the Notre Dame back as a perfect offensive playmaker to pair with Cam Ward as the team escapes their dire rebuild. But, of course, the Arizona Cardinals took Love one pick before Tennessee had a chance, and the Titans drafted the aruable best receiver in the pool as a result in Carnell Tate.

What happened in the fifth round, though, may make up for Tennessee missing on love. In taking Penn State back Nick Singelton with pick No. 165, the Titans may have made it out of the event with one of the most promising sleeper selections of all.

Singleton is the Ultimate Sleeper

In spite of his falling to the near-bottom of the draft, Singleton's collegiate stats - against stiff competition, no less - suggest a player who could've gone far higher. Scoring less than 12 touchdowns just once in his four years as a Nittany Lion (with a career-high 13 this past year), the shifty rusher exhibited singularly consistency throughout his long NCAA career.

Combine that with two 1,000+ yard seasons and the ability to remain healthy all the while, Singleton's presence in Tennessee's backfield could quickly eclipse that of most fifth-round picks right out of the gate.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State running back Nick Singleton (RB18) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

That isn't to say that the rookie will take Tony Pollard's job on the first day of summer ball, but it is a warning to look out for a guy that has all the tools and apparent potential to lead the RB room, eventually.

Eventually Leading the RB Room

To boot, entering the offseason, Pollard was seen by many as a potential cut/trade candidate as Tennessee and Saleh shifted the franchise's rebuild into top gear. The team then drafting Singleton is obviously no accident; unless Tyjae Spears takes an unexpected fourth-year leap, Singleton could be in line to leap both of those guys by year's end.

That is, if he plays up to his potential. It's an exciting prospect to imagine that the Titans landed two long-term offensive weapons of the future, in Tate and Singleton, but only one of them will hit the field with a built-in grace period, of sorts.

Hint: It isn't Singleton.