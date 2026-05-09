Titans Still Have Two Draft Picks to Sign Following Carnell Tate Deal

The Tennessee Titans added eight players during the 2026 NFL Draft and quickly signed five of them to their rookie deals.

Fernando Carmona, Nicholas Singleton, Jackie Marshall, Pat Coogan, and Jaren Kanak were the five rookies to sign first. That left first-round picks Carnell Tate and Keldric Faulk, as well as second-round pick Anthony Hill Jr., as the only rookies left to sign.

Well, on Friday, Tate joined the other five and officially signed his rookie contract. The rookie wideout reportedly signed a four-year, fully-guaranteed deal worth over $51 million total with a $33 million signing bonus.

No. 4 overall pick Carnell Tate and the Titans reached agreement today on a four-year, fully-guaranteed, $51,134,914 deal, including a $33,649,028 signing bonus, per agents Drew Rosenhaus, Robert Bailey and Oliver Chell. pic.twitter.com/p4wS0aDwzG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 9, 2026

Rookie deals are basically a formality at this point. Every first-round pick receives a fully-guaranteed deal and the dollar amount is set by the draft slot. So Tate will be under contract for four seasons and the Titans will have the choice to exercise a fifth-year option as well.

Tate's rookie deal gives him the 15th-highest amount of guaranteed money of any receiver in the league.

Titans Have Two More Rookies to Sign

Tennessee Titans first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft (and 31st overall) defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) speaks to the media after the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keldric Faulk and Anthony Hill Jr. are now the lone draft picks not to sign yet. As mentioned above, though, it's pretty much just a formality, and the two should be expected to sign soon.

For those who were fans during the Marcus Mariota days, you'll remember the delays involving his rookie deal. Mariota didn't sign his first NFL contract until July due to "offset language" concerns. The new Collective Bargaining Agreement has essentially done away with these issues, though, and rookie signings are much less dramatic now.

Faulk was the No. 31 pick of the first round, and the slot value for that pick is just over $17 million. Hill, meanwhile, was the No. 60 pick, which has a slot value of just over $8 million.