Titans Re-Sign Depth Safety Jerrick Reed II
The Tennessee Titans have made a living off of fresh faces and new contracts this offseason, making ample use of their top-shelf cap flexibility in order to cause several splashes in the free agency scene. On defense, especially, Robert Saleh has turned every dial to the maximum degree.
But it can't always be about change, as much as Tennessee needed an update in multiple facets. In a re-signing broken by Tom Pelissero, the Titans made the move to retain a depth piece in a secondary that has seen a great deal of change since the season ended.
Jerrick Reed II will return to Nashville for the 2026-27 season on a short-term, one-year deal. For the time being, Tennessee will benefit from a roster holdover in Saleh's first year at the helm.
A Roster Holdover
After spending the first three years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, Reed joined Tennessee last year and would play in eight total games. Leveling 10 total tackles in an assistive role, Reed looks more like an effort to maintain sideline cohesion than anything else.
But there's nothing at all wrong with that, especially given all the guys that have already left - or been let go - as a result of Saleh's takeover.
For at least one more year, the still young safety will have the opportunity to develop under a different defensive play-caller (in Saleh) and take part in an exciting new era in Nashville. Maybe, just maybe, that'll be all the ball hawk needs to break through into a more consistent role.
