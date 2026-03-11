Titans Sign Former Texans Punter Tommy Townsend

The Tennessee Titans have spent the two days-worth of free agency up to this point getting players at "loud" positions; offensive playmakers, such as Wan'Dale Robinson, and defensive difference makers, like Alontae Taylor, are premier examples amongst many.

But in further corners of Tennessee's roster, there are less pressing needs that, all the same, must be met for Robert Saleh and his staff to fully round out their team heading into the fall. In a late-night signing on that aforementioned second day, the team acquired former Houston Texas punter Tommy Townsend.

In news broken by Adam Schefter, the report also included the detail of Townsend's contract; two years and worth up to $6 million, according to his post on X (Twitter).

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans punter Tommy Townsend (6) and Houston Texans place kicker Ka'Imi Fairbairn (15) celebrate after a made field goal during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

A Promising Punter

Townsend, who bears top five statistics across the board in the way of total punts (72), longest punt (73 yards), and punts inside the 20 yard line (30), according to ESPN, looks like yet another sneaky grab for a Titans team that has now crossed into the double-digits with fresh faces being brought in.

Fans may not think of their punters on a regular basis, but when a drive stalls and a worn-out defense needs a little slack, landing the ball deep in enemy territory can often be the perfect break a team needs; it can even turn the tide of momentum in a close, gridlocked game.

Townsend, on paper, appears more than capable of shouldering that responsibility. He represents yet another promising addition to Saleh's growing resume of winning names.

