Titans Could Enter Bidding War With Giants Over Free Agent WR

The Tennessee Titans' presence in the incoming free agency cycle is anticipated to be active and, given their cap space, potentially even quite aggressive. Looking to rebuild (and fast) into a competitive roster under Robert Saleh, Tennessee has no time to waste in using their assets to turn things around right now.

Given the team's need of help on both sides of the ball, much of that aforementioned cap space should be expected to dissipate. Although, with the spitfire trade that saw Tennessee acquire EDGE Jermaine Johnson, Saleh and his staff have shown they aren't afraid to move pieces around and "get their hands dirty" when it comes to moving pieces.

If the Titans are to pick up long-rumored wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, they'll have to tread similarly dangerous waters. According to a recent report from Connor Hughes, the Titans may be forced to enter a bidding war with his current team: the New York Giants.

Entering a Bidding War

"While the Titans are very high on free-agent WR Wan'Dale Robinson, and there is mutual interest, the will not go down quietly during the legal tampering period," Hughes noted, in a post on X (Twitter.)

"Tennessee will have to outbid New York if they want the slot wideout who caught 92 passes for 1,014 yards with 4 TDs."

Brian Daboll chats with New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) | John Jones-Imagn Images

Robinson's numbers speaks for themselves, and Tennessee's interest in him - beyond the obvious form-fitting factor - draws back to offensive coordinator Brian Daboll having coached Robinson throughout his entire career up to this point.

With the Giants already parting ways with Daboll and, effectively, passing him to Tennessee, it doesn't seem that the franchise is eager to do the same with one of their most prolific offensive weapons. Then again, with the now-second highest cap space in the NFL (according to Spotrac) belonging to the Titans, New York may not have a choice if Tennessee wants Robinson badly enough.

A Matter of Money

For those counting, the Giants come in at No. 18 on that cap-tracking list.

There are other options on the free agent receiver market, sure, but none with the specific sense and connections that Robinson shares with Tennessee specifically. The speedy wideout makes sense for both Cam Ward and Daboll, and he appears to be well worth the supposed necessary chase set to ensue.

Grabbing Robinson from the clutches of the Giants' would easily top the list for wins under Saleh's leadership; not only does it improve the roster, but it would give fans yet another good reason to put their confidence in the recently hired head coach.

