Titans Sign Joe Burrow’s Former Guard

The Tennessee Titans are signing former Baltimore Bengals left guard Cordell Volson to a one-year, $4.215 million deal. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Rapoport added that Volson is guarenteed $2.5 million.

Volson had a rocky ending to his Bengals career. He was benched late in the 2024 season and entered 2025 looking to win his job back until he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the preseason.

The 27-year-old was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by Cincinnati out of North Dakota State. He played in 53 games and started 51 during his time with the Bengals.

In 2024, Volson allowed 43 pressures and was credited for causing six of Joe Burrow's 48 sacks taken that season.

Although Volson played primarily at guard for the Bengals, he has experience at each position on the offensive line, besides center, dating back to his college days.

Volson will likely replace former right guard Kevin Zeitler, who is currently a free agent after playing on a one-year deal for the Titans last season.

