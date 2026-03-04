Ranking the Titans' Most Realistic Free Agent Targets

Boasting the roomiest cap space in the entire NFL, the Tennessee Titans are expected to be among the most active teams in the league when free agency officially opens next week. Head coach Robert Saleh has a lot of ground to make up, although he also has all the resources to do so.

With a trade for Jermaine Johnson already under the new regime's belt, the Titans are answering questions in early and fast fashion. Still, a number of questions remain without an answer on either side of the ball, and free agency looks to be a potential well for those solutions.

Amongst the fray of Tennessee's many hypothetical options, a handful stick out as more likely than the rest; based on that aforementioned need-meeting, preexisting hints or both. All in all, it seems that three names are relatively safe guesses.

1. John Franklin-Myers, DE

The first of which is defensive end John Franklin-Myers. The current Denver Bronco, coming off a season with 7.5 sacks in which he served as a major playmaker for a unit that nearly beat out the New England Patriots for a Super Bowl berth, has ties to Tennessee all across the roster and staff.

Not only did Myers play under Saleh as a New York Jet, but he played alongside the aforementioned Johnson (who has been recruiting him online) as well as Tanzel Smart, who was recently hired as a defensive line assistant for the Titans.

Tennessee Titans guard Kevin Zeitler (70) | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This one, while not "as good as done," perhaps, appears almost as sure as a deal can prior to it actually being made. Money may be the only hold-up here, even if that isn't an overarching concern for Tennessee.

2. Kevin Zeitler, G

Zeitler looks like a more obvious pick, given he'd be a simple re-sign, but the importance of congruency in any unit can't be understated in a rebuild like the Titans' current one.

The former Pro Bowl guard has been one of the few reliable assets on an offensive line that allowed Cam Ward to be sacked 55 times this past season. Already in the market for a new center, retaining Zeitler would mean the Titans maintain a piece of their protective backbone and don't have to hit the market for another important position therein.

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) | David Reginek-Imagn Images

3. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR

Robinson would probably be the biggest signing of these three, and may naturally be the "wild card" pick, of sorts, but he still looks like the most likely candidate at a position that Tennessee is almost certain to pursue in the field.

Having played under offensive coordinator Brian Daboll before his move to that position for the Titans, Robinson would bring an invaluable familiarity with the coordinator's system, as well as a steely experience sure to benefit Ward.

As big-name wide receivers are either franchise-tagged or predicted elsewhere, Robinson's connective tissue with the Titans' staff, as well as their own severe need for a major-role receiver, makes this potential signing well worth a spot on this list, in any capacity.

