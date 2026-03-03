Titans Should Pursue Super Bowl MVP in Free Agency

The running back position has been one of gradually rising importance for the Tennessee Titans, at least according to their reported interests. With backfield savant Jeremiyah Love rising onto the team's draft radar - potentially even as their preferred pick at No. 4 overall - all signs are starting to point to an intentional succession of Tony Pollard's current hold on the unit.

Yet, with as many roster needs as the Titans have across the board (many arguably more pressing than RB), the Titans may end up opting to use that selection on a more immediate chasm. In that case, the team could fuse their league-leading cap space into help at that position.

In good timing, Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III has officially not been franchise-tagged by the Seattle Seahawks. While that doesn't rule out a return to Seattle, necessarily, it does open the door for other suitors to get involved. Tennessee should absolutely be among that bunch.

Tennessee is a Potential Suitor

With money not offering a relative worry regarding Walker's hypothetical move to Nashville, most of the movement around that idea will depend on the fit and fit alone.

Walker, while used to splitting touches with Zach Charbonnet in Seattle, would almost certainly be in for a more singular, go-to playmaking role in Tennessee. He'd immediately enter a young, rebuilding system as a veteran weapon with top-shelf postseason experience.

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After notching five touchdowns on the year - an arguable statistic - Walker went on to score four in the playoffs alone, topping things off with an outlandish performance in the big game. He posted 135 rushing yards on 27 carries as the Seahawks came out as champions.

In light of Charbonnet's injury, Walker appears plenty primed for the sort of workhorse role he'd likely adopt with the Titans. If Love isn't the preference, pursuing Walker appears to be a massively favorable alternative.

Walker is a Favorable Alternative

To an extent, Walker's fit with Tennessee would only really be decided once he plays under Brian Daboll and alongside Cam Ward. But Ward, still developing himself, could undoubtedly use the steady knowledge and history that Walker will bring wherever he goes.

If Tennessee is willing to cut out a chunk of their league-high cap space for Walker, and the (potential) interest goes both ways, the Titans' offseason would be defined by the sort of statement a team can only make by signing a Super Bowl MVP.

