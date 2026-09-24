NFL Preview Picks Favoring Titans Over Giants Proves Crucial Importance of Week 3

Tennessee Titans fans don't need to be told that this team needs a win in the worst way. Seeing just six wins over the past two years has taught this fanbase that patience can only go so far in a rebuild. It's time for real change, and Week 3 will be a pivotal turning point for the Titans either way.

Heading on the road to face a battered New York Giants team, Tennessee finds themselves in a rare favored position. The NFL's Week 3 preview saw the Titans picked to win in seven of the 10 featured selections, with Nick Shook even calling a double-digit, 27-17 victory for the visiting team.

Any game is critical for a winless team, but Tennessee's schedule following this matchup makes a win this coming Sunday look all the more necessary. Robert Saleh needs some positive momentum under his belt before the road gets bumpier.

The Titans' schedule demands a win in Week 3

Following their contest against the Giants, Tennessee will remain on the road to face a Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens team. This same Ravens team dropped 41 points on another AFC South team, the Indianapolis Colts, in Week 1.

Then, it's a home game against the Houston Texans. That duel represents the Titans' first divisional match of the 2026 season. Tennessee last beat Houston in November of 2024, and even then, it was by a mere five points.

Tennessee coach Robert Saleh walks the sideline against Philadelphia during the fourth quarter of their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the Titans truly are in a position to put a notch in the victory column this week, it's inarguably a must-win scenario. Tennessee's first win last season came in Week 5, so it helps that coming out on top this coming week would technically put the team ahead of schedule. You take what you can get.

Robert Saleh has to follow through vs. Giants

With QB Jaxson Dart and LB Brian Burns both set to be sidelined for New York, Tennessee is facing a Giants team without two of their most notable playmakers. Assuming CB Cor'Dale Flott returns from the injury list this week, the Titans could be back at full strength.

Jameis Winston taking over under center for Dart is enough reason alone to give the Titans an edge, but if Saleh's team is at full health coming off a super promising performance vs. the Eagles in Week 2, there will truly be no excuse here.

It's a matter of following through. If the Titans are an improved team off to a slow start, the best way to signal that is with an expected victory. Good teams win the games they're supposed to. As far as being generally favored goes, this may be the last week for a while that the Titans can claim that benefit.

The pieces are in place for Tennessee to come out on top. Fans will be crossing their fingers as Saleh and his crew try and execute.