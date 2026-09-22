Why the Titans Will Beat the Giants in Week 3, Why They Won't, and a Prediction

Tennessee Titans fans, it's time to stop mourning the team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and look forward to an opportunistic Week 3. Tennessee travels to face the New York Giants on the road in a game that could allow them to bury a fellow AFC South opponent in last place.

More importantly, it's another chance for Robert Saleh to get his first win with the Titans. The rest of their division going 1-5 on the whole has allowed Tennessee some breathing room, but it's simply about winning at the end of the day.

On the topic of winning: We've got one reason the Titans will beat the Giants in Week 3, one reason they won't, and exactly where I think the chips will ultimately fall.

Will: Titans' potential advantage on defense

Saleh's defense has yet to put together a complete performance this season, but we saw objective progress last week despite their second straight loss at home.

Sep 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Marcus Harris (26) intercepts the pass thrown to Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Hollywood Brown (0) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee's run defense got home for three sacks on Jalen Hurts, allowing just 89 rushing yards to an offense with multiple weapons in the backfield. Hurts ended up beating the Titans through the air, but even then, Tennessee picked him off twice. A few tweaks, and the home team might've won.

The Giants are no slouch on offense, but it looks likely that New York will be without franchise QB Jaxson Dart due to his reported MCL Sprain in last night's duel with the Los Angeles Rams.

In the case that Dart is absent, league veteran Jameis Winston is expected to spell him. Winston passed 11/27 after he entered Monday night's game early on, throwing one interception and 111 yards to boot. That's a notable potential change for Saleh's defense. Given the momentum they've mounted already, controlling New York's offense could win Tennessee the game.

Won't: Offense stalls in hostile road environment

Oppositely, the Titans are traveling for their first road game of Saleh's era. For an offense chock-full of rookies and young players, the afternoon air at MetLife Stadium could prove lethal to their efforts.

New York Giants fans wait for autographs during a preseason opening game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's worth mentioning that two of the Titans' three wins from last season's abysmal run came on the road. Cam Ward has succeeded in these environments before, but admittedly, those triumphs came against equally dour Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns teams. With or without Dart, the Giants are arguably superior to both.

If Tennessee is going to meet the bar expected of an improved team, a win like this one, with their backs against the wall, is exactly what's going to get them there. Being 0-2 on the road, however, will do them the least of favors.

Prediction: Titans Win, 17-14

Perhaps this is only because the Titans desperately need to win this one, but I believe Saleh finally gets it done in Nashville. He nearly led his team to an upset over the Eagles in a matchup that nobody favored Tennessee in this past Sunday.

The tools are there for this team to succeed. Eyes will be on the offense more than anything else, as it's that unit that hasn't proven the ability to win games on their own merits. We'll look for. a boost from Tennessee's secondaru on the opposite side of the ball, too.

RB Cam Skattebo and pass-catchers like WR Malik Nabers (assuming he's healthy) and TE Isaiah Likely are damaging playmakers that the Titans will have to contain no matter who is in at QB.

But at the end of the day, I believe a performance on par with the one that lost Tennessee their last game will win them this one. Even mild growth in the passing game could tip Tennessee over into full favor.

Give me the Titans in the victory column for the first time this season, 17-14.