Nick Singleton Could Earn His Spot in Titans Rotation With Preseason Debut vs. 49ers

You could pick any one of the Tennessee Titans' rookies or sophomores as breakout candidates this preseason, and you'd likely have a case to make. Receivers Carnell Tate and Xavier Restrepo both stand out for different reasons, and linebacker James Williams (a third-year) is also seen as someone primed for a leap. However, Nick Singleton has become an underrated name in the fray.

Singleton, a former Penn State Nittany Lion, was taken by the Titans in the fifth round of the NFL Draft this year. After an impressive turn in Tennessee's joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers, the rookie back is facing down the perfect opportunity to earn a spot in the backfield rotation.

In time, he may even have the ability to take it over entirely, and it all starts in tonight's preseason opener.

Nick Singleton is the Titans' Most Underrated Breakout Candidate

Jim Wyatt reported a touchdown from Singleton in the aforementioned joined practice, as well as "several other impressive carries." The rookie is making an impact early, dubbed "a great teammate" and "real explosive" by Cam Ward as well.

Having already familiarized himself with that 49ers defense, Singleton should have no problem making the most of his clock against San Francisco.

As is the nature with preseason competition, Singleton's status as a backup (for now) means he's on deck to get plenty of opportunities. Even given Robert Saleh's claim that Tennessee will play their starters for more than one series, it's fair to expect time from Singleton in the second half.

If he does get out there and make a splash, his competition in the backfield isn't as steep as it may seem on the surface.

Singleton's Competition in Tennessee's Backfield Isn't That Steep

Of course, Tony Pollard is a bonafide veteran who has temporarily earned his spot as the Titans' RB1. Even throughout the franchise's turmoil last season, Pollard broke the 1,000-yard mark and scored five touchdowns. But he's also in the last year of his contract and is about to turn 30.

Who's up to bat from there? Tyjae Spears would have Tennessee's claim to the top spot beyond Pollard, and has already seen extensive work in the passing game this offseason. He should be expected to continue to rise into a primary role.

There's no reason to think that Singleton can't rise with him, though. Julius Chestnut and Michael Carter both fell behind Singleton in touches at Tennessee's blue and white scrimmage. So long as he continues to climb and make an impact, Singleton will remain a serious riser for the Titans.

After all, he scored double-digit touchdowns in three of his four seasons with the Nittany Lions. He's had what it takes from the jump, and Tennessee taking a chance on him was all it took for that to emerge in the NFL.