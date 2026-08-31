Robert Saleh Ready to Bet His Titans Job on Cam Ward’s Success

It’s no secret that Robert Saleh is a defense-first head coach, and that fact made his hiring with the Tennessee Titans easily contestable for fans worried about Cam Ward. Although, Brian Callahan was an offensive coordinator, and he didn’t seem to know what to do with Ward, either.

Now, post-Saleh’s hiring and with Ward’s sophomore preseason fully digested, some criticism has shifted to the Titans’ franchise quarterback. His non-explosive performance in games one and two sparked discussions on social media about Ward’s ability to run an elite offense in Nashville.

Not only does Coach Saleh disagree with those sentiments, but he’s actively willing to hedge his job against them. After the Titans’ defeat vs. the Chicago Bears in their preseason finale, in which Ward didn’t play, Saleh took to the podium to praise the second-year signal caller to the moon.

“He wants to learn, he wants to evolve, he wants to grow,” said Saleh, of Ward. “Not just football-wise, but as a man…”

“He’s much deeper than you would think for a young, hotshot quarterback. This kid’s not gonna fail. Obviously, I’ll put my job on that one, but he’s not gonna fail. He’s special.”

Robert Saleh Has Plain Ol’ Belief in Cam Ward

Come high water or a hot seat, Saleh believes in his quarterback. That certainly counts for something.

Ward’s 13/24 tally through six preseason drives, without a score or an interception, make sense of Saleh’s insistence that Tennessee has run a “vanilla” offense so far. That also helps explain Carnell Tate’s silent preseason stint, through an optimistic lens.

Although, Saleh has a real point here. He’s a coach stepping into this scenario, leading a player who showed plenty of promise last season that had the Tennessee fanbase fired up to see him grow. It’s easy to sit through an offseason and forget about the finer things, but those things made Ward’s entire game in his otherwise dour rookie season.

Ward’s Potential is in the Fine Print

Ward was sacked 55 times last season, and his 15-touchdown, seven-interception tally isn’t the most inspiring from the outside looking in. But Ward also threw for 3,169 yards. The rookie passer found ways to generate momentum in a dead offense with circus passes and plays time and time again.

His first passing score came cross-body from 25 yards out, landing perfectly for Elic Ayomanor in the end zone beyond two Los Angeles Rams defenders. That’s why people got on board in the first place, and it’s also part of the reason why Saleh is fully behind Ward.

Ward just needed structure, and under Saleh and OC Brian Daboll, he’ll finally have it. A huge second-year jump should be expected.