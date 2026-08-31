Titans Roster News: Xavier Restrepo Making the Cut Proves Tennessee's Rebuilt Identity

The NFL's roster cut deadline didn't disappoint today, giving way to a spread of momentous news for the Tennessee Titans. Some moves were expected, while others came as surprises to a fanbase that has had a thumb planted firmly on this team's pulse all offseason.

With a new head coach at the helm, in Robert Saleh, every decision has been watched with a particular scrutiny. Tennessee releasing Will Levis came to nobody's surprise, and it felt like a step in the right direction for a team rebuilding their identity.

To that point, there could be no better evidence that the Titans are building a new reputation than Xavier Restrepo making the 53-man roster (per Justin Melo). Restrepo has been a fan-favorite since his arrival in Nashville as an undrafted free agent last summer.

BREAKING: The #Titans have informed WR Xavier Restrepo that he made the initial 53-man roster, per source.



A fan favorite, the sophomore was outstanding throughout training camp and the preseason.



Restrepo's hard work gets rewarded. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) August 30, 2026

After biding his time on the practice squad for the majority of his run as a rookie, Restrepo stepped into this offseason punching up for a permanent spot. It didn't come easy, but with cuts announced and the team solidified, Restrepo remains.

Xavier Restrepo Had to Earn His Roster Spot

Restrepo was primarily battling relative team veteran WR Bryce Oliver for the sixth seat down in the receiving room. Oliver, who initially joined Tennessee in 2024, had served as a reliable gunner on special teams and occasional playmaker in a pinch.

He wasn't a pushover, by any means. But Restrepo outpaced Oliver again and again this preseason; it got to the point where leaving him out in favor of what Oliver had been able to bring in the past would've made the Titans look behind the needle.

That's exactly the reason why Restrepo's success should be taken as a positive sign. His four-catch, 71-yard performance against the Chicago Bears in Saturday's preseason finale sealed the deal, and Tennessee actually followed through on rewarding him.

Ward and Restrepo Reunite in the Regular Season

Now, fans get to see the second-year receiver fully reunite with Cam Ward in a callback to their shared days with the Miami Hurricanes.

Restrepo's two-game, three-catch sample size from last season didn't even scratch the surface of what he may be able to bring to this offense. Under a different coach in a system set to stick around a while, the sophomore WR has been given the chance to truly settle in.

The vibes are significantly different in Nashville. No matter how far down the depth chart Restrepo begins the season, him making the roster at all is a positive sign of the times for this team. #87 earned his shot, and players like him should be at the forefront of the Titans' rebuilt culture.