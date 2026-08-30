What Titans Fans Learned From Carnell Tate Ending the Preseason Without a Reception

The preseason is many things, but one thing it is not is a time to panic. If it were, the Tennessee Titans would've already given fans plenty of reasons to hit the big red button and fully freak out about Robert Saleh's first season behind the wheel.

Every player and position have seen struggles at one point or another; that's just the nature of a new system taking hold of a rebuilt team. Saleh himself will have to adjust, having not called the shots as a head coach since 2024.

Even then, that was with the New York Jets. It's a different beast handling the green franchise up north.

Although, few shortcomings have jutted out like those of Carnell Tate, and that topic has been hard to completely avoid. Tennessee's fourth overall pick is meant to come in and help Cam Ward spearhead an offensive revival in Nashville. Yet in his three preseason games, Tate finished with precisely zero receptions on just six targets. What are Titans fans to take away from this?

Carnell Tate is Imperfect, Though He Isn't Alone

First off, it's okay to admit that Tate simply wasn't completely up to snuff this preseason. In his seven total drives (a point we'll get to), the rook either looked a step behind, was overthrown, or both. In last night's finale vs. the Chicago Bears, Tate just missed on what would've been a deep-ball score.

Tennessee wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) is guarded by Chicago safety Dillon Thieneman (31) on a pass to the end zone during their preseason game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. Tate lost the ball when he hit the ground. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But it's equally okay to point out that Tate is far from alone in the offense's struggles. That note about him being overthrown is crucial, as in such a limited pile of evidence, there were maybe two or three targets where Tate had a real shot at coming down with the catch.

The nature of Ward being his running mate is that the second-year quarterback is still trying to settle in himself. It's hard to find a groove in single-digit drives over three games. That brings us to our second point.

The Sample Size is Too Small to Judge Tate

Seven drives, including just one in Saturday's battle, is far too few to judge any player by, let alone a rookie enduring a rebuild.

This is not said to outright defend where Tate has fallen short, but the guy deserves a little slack. After all, Ja'Marr Chase notoriously brought in just one reception on five targets in his three preseason games with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) catches a touchdown pass against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Tate go on to win Rookie of the Year and become a five-time Pro-Bowler? That isn't the point here either. The point is precisely the opposite of those judgements: It's far too early to make a call on Tate.

His knockout, two-touchdown showing in Tennessee's joint practice with the Bears just two days before another zero-catch showing in the preseason is the perfect indicator of the issue at hand. Tate is obviously a talented receiver who will have plenty of opportunities to prove himself this season.

We'll have to see if Saleh and the Titans specifically scheming for Tate makes a difference, and in the end, not every rookie finds their way on the next level. Scrutiny around Tate is certainly higher due to the stakes in Nashville upon Saleh's rebuild and hiring, but that comes with the job.

The pieces are here to make this work. Titans fans can find no comfort whatsoever in Tate's early missteps without ascribing his entire rookie run to seven preseason snaps, as difficult as that may be with social media watching his every drop.