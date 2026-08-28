Everything Robert Saleh Said After Titans Joint Practice With Bears

The Tennessee Titans' final joint practice of the summer didn't disappoint as far as stories go. Not only did slow-start rookie Carnell Tate finally catch fire, but a nasty hit late resulted in quite the tiff between the Titans and the Chicago Bears.

After practice and ahead of a huge weekend for Tennessee, which includes the preseason finale against Chicago as well as final roster cuts, Robert Saleh took to the stand to provide some context for the Titans' performance.

Here's everything you need to know about what Saleh said on Thursday.

Wan'Dale Robinson is Being Evaluated for a Concussion

The aforementioned late hit came from former Titans safety Xavier Woods, who pinned Wan'Dale Robinson in a play that would see him leave practice early. A massive pile of players from either side would then trade not-so-niceties at midfield.

After the incident, Saleh confirmed that Robinson is being evaluated for a concussion, casting major doubt on his availability for Saturday's contest. Saleh also called Woods' hit "cheap," a sentiment not uncommon among folks on the Tennessee side of things.

Starters Could Play Full Half vs. Bears

Tennessee's starters have played three drives in each of their last two preseason games. Now, Coach Saleh may be looking to ramp that number up even further, pushing the Titans' leading group to their limit in the team's final preseason appearance.

Aug 23, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass during warmup period against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saleh hinted at 25 snaps being a possibility for the starters on Saturday, even teasing a potential full half out of that group. Not only would that be an extended look at Cam Ward and the offense, who have yet to find a full rhythm this preseason, but it may also give us an idea as to who is winning particular position battles.

Tennessee's head coach explained the expanded reps by saying that the only way for a young team like this to get better is to, well, play football. Much to keep an eye on vs. Chicago two days from now.

Players Fought Through Injuries for Training Camp

To wrap things up, Saleh expressed some good ol' fashion love. "I really appreciate this group," he said of the Titans, noting the fact that multiple players battled injuries just to participate in training camp this summer.

With roster cuts only three days away, this reads to some extent like Saleh paying his dues to a group of guys that is about to shrink drastically on Sunday. We'll keep an eye on Saturday's postgame for any last-second hints at the numerous decisions that loom large for Saleh and his staff on that front.