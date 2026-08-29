Studs and Duds From Titans' First Half in Preseason Finale vs. Bears

The Tennessee Titans wrapped up the first half of their preseason finale against the Chicago Bears on Saturday, and Robert Saleh's squad is trailing 14-9.

Saturday's contest got off to a rough start for the Titans, as the offense went three-and-out, and the defense immediately folded by allowing a 97-yard touchdown to Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas. However, Tennessee got it together, especially on offense, and is keeping the game competitive with most of the starters out.

With the second half underway, let's take a look at studs and duds from the first two quarters of action.

Stud: Kicker Joey Slye

Slye had an inconsistent start to camp, but he's been getting better as camp moves along, and the veteran kicker was locked in during the first half on Saturday.

Slye is 3-for-3 so far, which includes makes from 25 yards, 28 yards, and 56 yards. The 30-year-old has accounted for all of Tennessee's points in the first half and looked cool, calm, and collected.

If Slye can finish strong in the second half, there shouldn't be much worry about the Titans' kicking game entering the regular season.

Dud: Cornerback Keydrain Calligan

Calligan is fighting for a roster spot, but his stock plummeted in the first half. The young corner allowed the explosive touchdown to Thomas, as Calligan looked lost on the play after Thomas hit a stop-and-go route, causing the Titans corner to slip.

Surrendering a 97-yard touchdown on the opening defensive play of the game isn't what Calligan needed as he eyes a spot. That play could lead to his time in Tennessee ending tomorrow during final roster cuts.

Dud: Wide Receiver Carnell Tate

Tate played only a drive, so we can't be too harsh on his performance. However, it's disappointing that the No. 4 overall pick didn't tally a reception during the preseason. Tate nearly hauled in a long touchdown from quarterback Will Levis on the opening drive, but it fell incomplete.

Entering the season, Tate will still be a starter and a key piece of the offense. The Titans are hoping their prized rookie gets it going in September and beyond.

Stud: Wide Receiver Xavier Restrepo

Restrepo has been building a solid roster case for most of camp, and he came to play on Saturday.

Through the first half, Restrepo is the leading receiver for Tennessee, posting three receptions for 57 yards. The Miami product has been creating separation on his routes and establishing himself as a top target for Levis.

We'll see whether Restrepo has done enough to make the roster, but he's making that decision tough for Saleh and general manager Mike Borgonzi.