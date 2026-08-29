Where to Watch and What to Expect: Titans vs. Bears in Preseason Finale

Now just two Sundays away (after tomorrow) from regular season Tennessee Titans football, we've come to the end of Robert Saleh's first preseason behind the wheel. The Titans will have a chance to go 3-0 in the period tonight if they can beat the Chicago Bears at home.

As we wait on roster cuts to go final on Sunday, which we'll get to, the temperature is a tad higher than normal in this matchup with Chicago. That, and Titan-turned-Bear Xavier Woods laid out a nasty hit on Wan'Dale Robinson in the teams' joint practice two days ago that stirred the pot.

We should have a matchup with multiple avenues to intrigue. Here's where you can watch the game, as well as what to look for when you do.

When and Where to Watch Titans vs. Bears

Titans vs. Bears on Saturday, Aug. 29, will air locally on WKRN-News 2 at 5 p.m. CT. The game will also be available to stream on NFL+.

It's the earliest kickoff time for Tennessee all preseason. Here's what to expect from the Titans in their late-afternoon preseason finale.

Extended Minutes for Titans Starters

Following the aforementioned joint practice with the Bears, Saleh took the podium to share his expectation for Tennessee's starters. After playing just three drives in each of the first two preseason games, the Titans' head coach appears ready to up the ante at the finish line.

Aug 23, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) hands the ball off to running back Tony Pollard (20) against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saleh threw out 25 snaps as a general number for the first team, before going on to suggest that the team's starters could stretch out and play the entire first half. That may seem like overkill, but according to Saleh, it's the only way for a young team to get better.

Preseason reps matter, and fans should look out for an extended number of them tonight.

Carnell Tate's Continued Climb

We said the same thing last week in hopes that Tate would make his first preseason splash, but things are truly different this time around. After catching two scores and seven passes total in Friday's joint practice, Tate finally seems to have grabbed ahold of his potential ahead of the regular season.

That success still has to translate to live play, but it's fair to expect it too after his dominant run against the same group in practice. Titans fans should look out for the contest against Chicago to be the one in which Tate manages to get his first preseason catch in-game.

It'd come just in the nick of time too, with it being his actual final chance to do so.

Final Hints at Roster Cuts

This might be the most important note. With final roster cuts set to flood in tomorrow, numerous players will be under specific watch tonight as they fight position battles to try and win a permanent seat.

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (87) makes a catch during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WRs Xavier Restrepo and Bryce Oliver, RB Julius Chestnut, DE Malik Herring, S Erick Hallett II, and OT Austin Deculus are all on the perceived fringe, just to name a few. Will Levis also has to be lumped in with that group, even if his path to the QB2 spot appears hopelessly narrow.

Check out our full 53-man roster projection to get one last look at who we had making and missing the team prior to this weekend. We'll know for sure by Sunday night, and any one of those eventual decisions could come down to production in tonight's bout.

That makes Tennessee vs. Chicago a must-see for Titans fans.