Titans Cornerbacks: What to Know About Each Player on the Roster

Perhaps no position group on the Titans has undergone more changes than the cornerback room. Alontae Taylor and Cor'Dale Flott were both given big deals in free agency to be the new starters on the outside. Marcus Harris, who impressed as a rookie, looks poised to start again as the nickel corner.

While it seems like the three starters are solid, there are questions about the depth. With mandatory minicamp approaching, let's go through every corner currently on the roster and find out what we know about each of them.

Cor'Dale Flott

Dec 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) scores a 4th quarter touchdown as New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock (27) and cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) defend at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

I'm very high on Cor'Dale Flott. The Titans gave him a nice three-year deal this offseason, so it's clear they feel good about him being a starter on the boundary. Flott played in 14 games for the New York Giants in 2025 and collected 38 tackles, three tackles for loss, 11 pass deflections, and one interception.

Flott is a ballhawk who can keep up with the fastest receivers the Titans will face. The LSU product had a 68.1 coverage grade in 2025, which ranked 33rd out of 114 qualified corners. Flott will probably need to be a little better than that on this contract, but he has an elite defensive front and some nice edge rushers who should make his job easier.

Alontae Taylor

Taylor is the other big investment the Titans made this offseason, and he also got a three-year deal. Taylor was a multi-year starter for the New Orleans Saints who starred for the Tennessee Volunteers in college.

Taylor has been a ballhawk in his career, ending with double-digit pass breakups in each of his four seasons. In 2025, Taylor came down with two interceptions and had 11 pass breakups. Taylor is prone to giving up big plays on occasion, but he makes up for it with some nice ball skills and good speed. Taylor should be helped by having a solid corner like Flott on his opposite side.

Marcus Harris

Nov 23, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Marcus Harris (26) breaks up a pass for Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

I was really impressed with what Marcus Harris was able to do as a rookie in 2025. It's not like Harris was a high draft pick- he was selected in the sixth round, and still found a way to contribute immediately.

Despite Harris impressing as a rookie, it was still surprising to see the team not add competition at nickel. It seems like the team is just fine rolling with Harris as the nickel corner again, unless there's a move coming we don't know about. I like Harris, but I'm a bit nervous about the depth behind him.

Joshua Williams

Joshua Williams was another corner added in free agency this offseason. Williams comes from the Kansas City Chiefs, so general manager Mike Borgonzi has some familiarity with him. The former Chief also has starting experience, with 12 starts in his career.

I think Williams will be a nice depth option this year and he should see a decent amount of snaps. Williams is one of the only depth options on the boundary that I feel good about.

Micah Robinson

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) loses his footing while running against Tennessee Titans cornerback Micah Robinson (21) during the fourth quarter in an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7 [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Robinson was a seventh-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2025, but he didn't last long before being claimed on waivers by the Titans. Robinson ended up appearing in nine games for the Titans as a rookie, with one start. The defender ended with 14 tackles and two pass deflections.

This summer, Robinson has some made a few plays at OTAs. He's broken up a couple of passes and has looked fast. The Titans had success with another late-round corner from the 2025 class in Marcus Harris, so maybe Robinson can become the next success story. He has a very good chance to make the team again.

Erick Hallett II

Erick Hallett II is an interesting player. He was originally a sixth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars back in 2023, but he didn't see any game action until 2025. Hallett played in three games for the Detroit Lions last year, with two starts, and then played in one game for the Titans.

Hallett is interesting because he can play as a box safety or a nickel corner. Because the Titans don't have much depth at nickel, he could hypothetically factor into the competition there. With a strong summer, he has an even better chance than some of the other depth corners.

Keydrain Calligan

Calligan went undrafted in 2025 and spent time with four separate squads last season. The corner has yet to appear in a regular season game, but the Titans saw enough in practice to sign him to a reserve/future contract back in January.

Calligan isn't a guy I would have given much of a chance a couple of months ago. However, during OTAs, Calligan has made a couple of nice plays, including an interception of Will Levis. If he keeps making plays like that, he can claim one of the final spots.

Latrell McCutchin Sr.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

McCutchin was one of my favorite UDFA signings the Titans made this year. I thought McCutchin easily could have been a fifth or sixth-round pick. The defender racked up 10 pass breakups in 2025, but he never had an interception in college, which definitely hurt his draft stock.

Still, McCutchin is a long boundary corner who has solid speed. He should get plenty more chances to prove he belongs in the NFL, and he has a couple of nice veterans in Flott and Taylor to learn behind. McCutchin may need a year on the practice squad, but I also wouldn't be surprised if he's kept on the 53-man.

Jalen McMurray

McMurray is another UDFA brought in this year to compete in the secondary. McMurray spent his last two seasons of college with the Tennessee Volunteers and he played some corner, some nickel, and some safety.

This versatility could give McMurray an edge, but like McCutchin, he was never a ballhawk in college. The Tennessee product had just one interception in five seasons, but he was a solid tackle and run defender. McMurray seems destined for a special teams role if he can make it.

Jeadyn Lukus

Lukus is the final UDFA the team added this offseason. Lukus is a former top prospect who never really lived up to the hype in college. His college production wouldn't have caused pro teams to even give him a second look, but his Pro Day performance put him on radars.

Lukus didn't get a combine invite, but his Pro Day numbers would have had him at the top of the combine leaderboard in multiple categories. Lukus has the speed and athletic profile to be a successful corner, he's just never translated that to on-field results. He seems like a perfect practice squad stash guy.