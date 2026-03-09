Titans Strengthen Secondary With Cordale Flott Signing

The Tennessee Titans are wasting no time in free agency. Following three signings on the offensive side of the ball, and the most recent addition of defensive end John Franklin-Myers, the team spun around once more with yet another grab on defense.

This time, it comes in the form of former New York Giants cornerback Cordale Flott on a three-year, $45 million deal, as reported by Mike Garafolo. After a lot of noise about the secondary this offseason, Robert Saleh has officially enlisted help therein.

Flott, with ties to Giants head coach turned Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, entered free agency as a hot commodity at his position. Coming down with one interception and forced fumble each this past season, as well as top-half finish in the league with his overall performance (per PFF), the Titans add yet another reliable playmaker to a growingly malicious unit.

Furthermore, according to SNY insider Connor Hughes, Flott was apparently on the doorstep of a deal to return to the Giants before Tennessee convinced him, at the last second, of Saleh's specific plan for him in their defense.

Sources: Cor'Dale Flott was set to return to the #Giants. It was as done of a deal as you can get without pen-to-paper.



As last-second attempt to get himt to change his mind, the #Titans put forth their entire plan for how Robert Saleh planned to use him, and what they believed… — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 9, 2026

The rest, given the deal, will soon be fond history for a Tennessee team operating anew.

Another Reliable Playmaker

Given Saleh being set to call plays for his defense, it was clear from the get-go that he'd have a major influence on Tennessee's moves this offseason. That has thus far been extremely evident, especially in moves like the one for the aforementioned Myers.

Although now, with 4/5 fresh faces having come from the Daboll experience tree, Tennessee's new coordinator has had similar if not more impact on the roster's ever-changing identity. No matter who it is causing the commotion, though, the Titans are skyrocketing on both sides of the ball.

Tennessee Titans cornerback Cordale Flott (28) | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Replacing Veterans

With Flott's joining up in Tennessee, the regularly rumored release of L'Jarius Sneed at the same position appears more likely to happen than ever; especially as the front office continues cutting big deals, displaced veterans with off-field issues (as well as injuries and inconsistencies) become much harder to buy into.

Saleh's vision for his defense, hidden from speculative fans up until now, is quickly taking shape by way of what may be the most active offseason for any team in the entire league. Tennessee's previously league-leading cap space is being put to work and then some, and the payout is evident in the team's impressive on-field personnel.

Fans should keep a tight tab on free agency as things continue to develop as well; if Tennessee has made anything obvious up to now, it's that they aren't afraid to spend their money. This could be scratching the surface of the staff's plans for an already outlandish offseason.

