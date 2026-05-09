The Tennessee Titans have had by far and away one of the busiest offseasons of any NFL team this year. Hiring Robert Saleh was only the first domino to fall in a successive line of moves that, from every viewing angle, should better the franchise - both on the field and the sidelines.

Yet, as Cam Ward gears up to lead the team into a more successful future (hopefully), not every move is a seismic shift geared towards his climb. The Titans are trying to improve on every level and, now and again, that means bolstering the bench.

Per Jim Wyatt, the Titans have claimed wide receiver Courtney Jackson off waivers, releasing Hal Presley in the exchange. Jackson, while not having logged any real-time stats, is a 25-year old pass-catcher with potential upside.

A Low-Risk Grab

In his final two years of collegiate football at Arkansas State, Jackson put up nine touchdowns and over 1,000 yards combined. After starting his career without much luck at Syracuse, Jackson finally found success by pivoting to a smaller school prior to his professional jump.

And, in spite of going undrafted initially, the receiver was signed by the Denver Broncos and given a shot to compete. After that opportunity fell out, short stints with the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants paved the way for his newfound gig in Nashville.

The @Titans have claimed WR Courtney Jackson off waivers.



The Titans waived WR Hal Presley.



READ https://t.co/b7F7VG2Gkl pic.twitter.com/RJDns99CXH — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) May 8, 2026

He's a speed-first guy, coming in at 5-foot-11 and 179 pounds. His addition will almost certainly relegate him to the practice squad, but Jackson isn't the sort of journeyman that makes a living with on-off pickups such as this one.

A Safety Valve

While Tennessee, especially with the drafting of Carnell Tate and signing of Wan'Dale Robinson, are more than deep enough in the WR room to compete. But, given the team's not uncommon struggles with injuries, especially at that position, it'll be nice to have a safety valve such as Jackson on the roster.

The 2026-27 season will be the most anticipated in recent memory for Tennessee Titans football, so much so that every little addition is watched with an unusually close eye.

In Jackson's case, little more is likely to come of the news. But it's worth noting that the receiver's young career could signal that his best days are ahead of him. One thing is for sure: Jackson couldn't be joining the Titans franchise at a more opportune point in time.