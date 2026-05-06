Titans Rookie EDGE Ready to Work in Robert Saleh's Defense

Much of the Tennessee Titans' rookie noise has surrounded fourth overall pick Carnell Tate. Set to bastion a new offensive front for Tennessee alongside Cam Ward, the rookie wide receiver has rightfully garnered a ton of positive buzz in the Titans social sphere.

Yet, taken later in the first round and with a similarly exciting share of potential, was EDGE Keldric Faulk. Robert Saleh and Tennessee traded up to pick No. 31 to snag the defensive juggernaut out of Auburn, and the early returns - at least according to Faulk's own words - are incredibly promising.

Faulk, per Jim Wyatt, is simply ready to dig his heels into the Nashville turf and get to work for a head coach who is notorious for developing defensive studs.

Head-Down Work

"And it's really just me trying to unlearn what I already did and just trying to relearn it again, just trying to get the concepts and the wording down from this staff and just try to get down what they're trying to get me to learn to do," said Faulk.

Faulk came in on the statistical upper echelon of defensive prospects in his final year at Auburn, according to PFF, amd leveled nine sacks total in his latter two seasons as a Tiger. Faulk has all of the intangibles to make a dangerous defender, and Saleh has the tool bag to get him there.

Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh speaks with the media before the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of course, Faulk's actual success will come down to his ability to work hard within Saleh's system. That, though, shouldn't be a problem.

"And just try to get myself in the best condition I possibly can and to keep my head down and just work," he went on. "It's a blessing that I got this far as far as my career, but this is not the top of it, it's not the peak of it. I've still got a whole lot of work to do, so just keep my head down and work."

Developed Through Experience

Not only will Faulk benefit from Saleh's own revered defensive experience, but in working alongside players such as Jeffery Simmons, John Franklin-Myers, Cedric Gray, and others, Faulk is surrounded by defensive success stories on every side.

It's an "iron sharpens iron" effect that should render Tennessee's defense mean across the board, although the impact on Faulk has the chance to be particularly grand.

So long as the rookie rusher keeps working and pulls from the entrenched defenders around him, Tennessee has the makings of yet another strong cornerstone for Saleh's first-year defense.