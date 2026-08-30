Titans Cut QB Will Levis Amidst Second Wave of Double-Digit Roster Departures

We told you the ball would start rolling as soon as the Tennessee Titans released G Cordell Volson earlier today. The veteran guard's departure marked the beginning of the day's inevitable roster cuts, and now, the floodgates have officially opened. The biggest expected loss has now touched down.

Quarterback Will Levis, who has become known in Nashville for one of the most storied (for better or worse), up and down tenures in recent memory, is officially on the way out. Per Tom Pelissero, Tennessee is waiving Levis, among a massive second wave of roster moves.

Levis' outlook with the Titans went down right when the team signed journeyman passer Mitch Trubisky back in March. Trubisky has since taken up QB2 duties behind Cam Ward in training camp, and Levis, in spite of numerous opportunities, came up short in his argument for the backup role.

Jeremy Fowler added when Levis was released that he "wanted out," painting his divorce from Tennessee as more mutual than it may have initially seemed. This move solidifies the Titans' QB room (as if it wasn't already), and headlines the non-stop news that is now rolling in.

Will Levis Headlines a Seismic Second Wave of Roster Cuts

Leaving with Levis on the offensive end is wide receiver Bryce Oliver, who had notably been in a race with Xavier Restrepo for Tennessee's final spot in that unit. After Restrepo's team-leading outing in the Titans' preseason finale vs. the Chicago Bears last night, this move looked inevitable.

Restrepo still hasn't technically made the cut, but assuming Tennessee folds in a sixth receiver, it'd be a shock for K.J. Osborn to win out there.

Defense is where the real mania is taking place. In succession, the Titans have reportedly released CB Keydrain Calligan, LB Dyontae Johnson, LB Reid Carrico, DE Earnest Brown IV, DT Khalen Saunders, and DE Malik Herring. Robert Saleh's defense seeing the most retooling makes sense given just how many additions Tennessee has brought in on that side of the ball this offseason, and this certainly isn't the end of it.

Elsewhere, WRs Courtney Jackson and Lance McCutcheon, as well as recently signed RB D'Ernest Johnson, are also on the way out. With cuts already reaching into the double-digits, the next three hours are sure to be chock-full of similar revelations.

Eyes remain on the backfield, where Julius Chestnut and Kalel Mullings await their fate, as well as on the trajectory of the aforementioned Restrepo. Levis being out of the picture does check a big expected box on the day, though. That's one less surprise on the table.